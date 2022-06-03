https://sputniknews.com/20220603/democrats-are-on-a-mission-to-disarm-americans-1095955739.html

Democrats Are on a Mission to Disarm Americans

On today’s episode of, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including California unveiling its reparations plan for Black Americans, and Biden admits to... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

Democrats are on a Mission to Disarm Americans On today’s episode of, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including California unveiling its reparations plan for Black Americans, and Biden admits to underestmating the baby formula shortage in America.

GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Russians View on the War in Ukraine, The War in Ukraine Lasting Years, and Biden Overruled on Sending Missiles to UkraineIan Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | People Paying Attention to the WEF, Globalism in the UK, and BrexitIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the weapons sent to Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers surrendering. Mark discussed the change in the mainstream media's narrative on Ukraine and the construction occurring in Mariupol. Mark spoke about the Russian economy and sanctions on Russia, hurting the US people.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the future Prime Minister of England, the media in England, and the WHO pandemic treaty. Ian discussed the economic issues in the United Kingdom and the globalist narrative on inflation. Ian spoke about the predictions made by David Icke and conspiracy theories that have become reality.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

