International
https://sputniknews.com/20220603/biden-says-blockbuster-us-jobs-growth-cant-go-on-month-after-month-1095983360.html
Biden Says 'Blockbuster' US Jobs Growth Can’t Go on Month After Month
Biden Says 'Blockbuster' US Jobs Growth Can’t Go on Month After Month
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States cannot have "blockbuster" jobs growth month after month, especially if the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-03T18:47+0000
2022-06-03T18:55+0000
us
jobs
unemployment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/07/1080689431_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3768d4c2c0c352979a1f8d52c73fd331.jpg
"We aren't likely to see the kind of blockbuster job reports month after month like we had over this past year," Biden told reporters at the White House.US employers added 390,000 jobs in May while the unemployment rate remained steady at 3.6% for a third month in a row, the Labor Department said on Friday in data likely to embolden the central bank in carrying out more rate hikes to tame inflation running at 40-year highs.Unemployment among Americans reached a record high of 14.8% in April 2020, with the loss of some 20 million jobs in the aftermath of the coronavirus breakout that year. Jobs recovery has, however, been stellar over the past year, with the jobless rate being at 4% or below since January — a level defined by the Federal Reserve as "full employment".The monthly jobs report is being closely watched by the central bank to decide on the rate hikes that will be needed to contain inflation expanding faster than the economy.US inflation has been persistently running at four-decade highs since late last year, with the closely-watched Consumer Price Index (CPI) growing at an annualized rate of 8.3% as of April.After leaving rates at between zero and 0.25% for a period of two years due to the coronavirus outbreak, the central bank’s policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised them for the first time to 0.5% in March and subsequently to 1% in May. The FOMC’s target for inflation is a mere 2% a year and it has vowed to raise interest rates non-stop, if necessary, to achieve that.After tumbling 3.5% in 2020 due to the complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the US economy expanded by 5.7% in 2021, growing at its fastest pace in 40 years. But since 2022 began, the economy has been on a weaker trajectory, experiencing a negative growth of 1.4% in the first quarter. If the economy does not return to positive territory by the second quarter, it will technically be in recession given that it takes just two straight negative quarters to account for a recession.Biden, however, said that forsaking some jobs and economic growth for lower inflation was actually "a good thing.""That's a sign of a healthy economy," he added.Despite a slower start to the year, the US economy will likely grow 3.1% for all of 2022, the Congressional Budget Office forecast last week.
https://sputniknews.com/20220531/biden-releases-three-part-plan-to-combat-inflation-blames-russia-again-1095902134.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/07/1080689431_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8b2884dc57e9b78e01bf30c7121f5592.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, jobs, unemployment

Biden Says 'Blockbuster' US Jobs Growth Can’t Go on Month After Month

18:47 GMT 03.06.2022 (Updated: 18:55 GMT 03.06.2022)
© AP Photo / Elaine ThompsonIn this Thursday, June 4, 2020 file photo, a customer walks out of a U.S. Post Office branch and under a banner advertising a job opening, in Seattle. The job market took a big step toward healing in May 2020, though plenty of damage remains, as a record level of hiring followed record layoffs in March and April. The Labor Department reported Tuesday, July 7, 2020 that the number of available jobs rose sharply as well, but remained far below pre-pandemic levels.
In this Thursday, June 4, 2020 file photo, a customer walks out of a U.S. Post Office branch and under a banner advertising a job opening, in Seattle. The job market took a big step toward healing in May 2020, though plenty of damage remains, as a record level of hiring followed record layoffs in March and April. The Labor Department reported Tuesday, July 7, 2020 that the number of available jobs rose sharply as well, but remained far below pre-pandemic levels. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2022
© AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States cannot have "blockbuster" jobs growth month after month, especially if the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates to a point that it becomes costly enough for companies to invest in business development and hiring, President Joe Biden said Friday.
"We aren't likely to see the kind of blockbuster job reports month after month like we had over this past year," Biden told reporters at the White House.
US employers added 390,000 jobs in May while the unemployment rate remained steady at 3.6% for a third month in a row, the Labor Department said on Friday in data likely to embolden the central bank in carrying out more rate hikes to tame inflation running at 40-year highs.
Unemployment among Americans reached a record high of 14.8% in April 2020, with the loss of some 20 million jobs in the aftermath of the coronavirus breakout that year. Jobs recovery has, however, been stellar over the past year, with the jobless rate being at 4% or below since January — a level defined by the Federal Reserve as "full employment".
The monthly jobs report is being closely watched by the central bank to decide on the rate hikes that will be needed to contain inflation expanding faster than the economy.
US inflation has been persistently running at four-decade highs since late last year, with the closely-watched Consumer Price Index (CPI) growing at an annualized rate of 8.3% as of April.
President Joe Biden responds to a reporter as he boards Air Force One at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after attending the memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2022
Biden Releases Three-Part Plan to Combat Inflation, Blames Russia… Again
31 May, 16:59 GMT
After leaving rates at between zero and 0.25% for a period of two years due to the coronavirus outbreak, the central bank’s policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised them for the first time to 0.5% in March and subsequently to 1% in May. The FOMC’s target for inflation is a mere 2% a year and it has vowed to raise interest rates non-stop, if necessary, to achieve that.
After tumbling 3.5% in 2020 due to the complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the US economy expanded by 5.7% in 2021, growing at its fastest pace in 40 years. But since 2022 began, the economy has been on a weaker trajectory, experiencing a negative growth of 1.4% in the first quarter. If the economy does not return to positive territory by the second quarter, it will technically be in recession given that it takes just two straight negative quarters to account for a recession.
Biden, however, said that forsaking some jobs and economic growth for lower inflation was actually "a good thing."
"That's a sign of a healthy economy," he added.
Despite a slower start to the year, the US economy will likely grow 3.1% for all of 2022, the Congressional Budget Office forecast last week.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала