https://sputniknews.com/20220602/us-opposes-turkeys-renewed-operations-in-northern-syria-un-envoy-says-1095944898.html
US Opposes Turkey's Renewed Operations in Northern Syria, UN Envoy Says
US Opposes Turkey's Renewed Operations in Northern Syria, UN Envoy Says
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States opposes Turkey's new operation in northern Syria and believes it will undermine efforts to fight Daesh*... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-02T13:06+0000
2022-06-02T13:06+0000
2022-06-02T13:07+0000
turkey
syria
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107723/01/1077230179_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_00545ccd735ba1307abd43d939cd9dff.jpg
The two had a call on Thursday at the conclusion of Thomas-Greenfield's trip to Turkey."Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield also expressed U.S. opposition to renewed military operations in northern Syria, which could lead to additional population displacement, risk further destabilising the fragile situation on the ground, and undermine international coalition efforts to defeat ISIS," US Mission to the UN spokeswoman Olivia Dalton said.On 23 May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country would soon start a new military operation into northern Syria against Kurdish militias who Ankara views as terrorist groups.*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107723/01/1077230179_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_703d9c0d501c69c09e541815cdeb99b4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkey, syria, us
US Opposes Turkey's Renewed Operations in Northern Syria, UN Envoy Says
13:06 GMT 02.06.2022 (Updated: 13:07 GMT 02.06.2022)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States opposes Turkey's new operation in northern Syria and believes it will undermine efforts to fight Daesh*, Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal.
The two had a call on Thursday at the conclusion of Thomas-Greenfield's trip to Turkey.
"Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield also expressed U.S. opposition to renewed military operations in northern Syria, which could lead to additional population displacement, risk further destabilising the fragile situation on the ground, and undermine international coalition efforts to defeat ISIS," US Mission to the UN spokeswoman Olivia Dalton said.
On 23 May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said
his country would soon start a new military operation into northern Syria against Kurdish militias who Ankara views as terrorist groups.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.