https://sputniknews.com/20220602/us-opposes-turkeys-renewed-operations-in-northern-syria-un-envoy-says-1095944898.html

US Opposes Turkey's Renewed Operations in Northern Syria, UN Envoy Says

US Opposes Turkey's Renewed Operations in Northern Syria, UN Envoy Says

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States opposes Turkey's new operation in northern Syria and believes it will undermine efforts to fight Daesh*... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-02T13:06+0000

2022-06-02T13:06+0000

2022-06-02T13:07+0000

turkey

syria

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107723/01/1077230179_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_00545ccd735ba1307abd43d939cd9dff.jpg

The two had a call on Thursday at the conclusion of Thomas-Greenfield's trip to Turkey."Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield also expressed U.S. opposition to renewed military operations in northern Syria, which could lead to additional population displacement, risk further destabilising the fragile situation on the ground, and undermine international coalition efforts to defeat ISIS," US Mission to the UN spokeswoman Olivia Dalton said.On 23 May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country would soon start a new military operation into northern Syria against Kurdish militias who Ankara views as terrorist groups.*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

turkey, syria, us