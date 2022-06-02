https://sputniknews.com/20220602/libel-liabilities--1095933842.html

Libel Liabilities

The Depp v. Heard defamation trial wrapped on Wednesday following seven weeks of court proceedings brought on by Johnny Depp’s libel suit against ex-wife Amber... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International

While Johnny Depp, 58, was not present at the Fairfax County Circuit Court on Wednesday, fans of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star established quite a presence outside the northern Virginia courthouse to publicly celebrate the jury’s verdicts.The jury found that Depp, who sought $50 million in damages, was indeed defamed by Amber Heard, 36, and was accordingly awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The latter award will be adjusted from $5 million to $350,000, the limit for punitive damages in the state of Virginia.Heard, who sought $100 million in damages via her countersuit, was found to have been defamed by Depp, and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and $0 in punitive damages.

