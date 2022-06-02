International
'Jesus is Real': Singer M.I.A Says She Embraced Christianity After Having Divine Vision
society
christianity
sri lanka
tamil nadu
tamils
sri lanka
tamil nadu
16:10 GMT 02.06.2022
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
British-Tamil rapper and singer M.I.A, also known as Mathangi Maya Arulpragasam, was born in London and was raised Hindu. She is now gearing up to release a new album titled 'MATA' via her new label, Island Records and her first single, 'The One' is now streaming.
British rapper M.I.A has revealed that she converted to Christianity after having a vision of Jesus Christ back in 2017.
Speaking on The Zane Lowe Show, the singer called it a life-changing moment and said: "Jesus is real".

“Since then, my head has been in a totally different place. Being a Tamil and being a Hindu, I was very comfortable that I’d arrived finding myself. Which is, I think, going to be weird for America to process,” she told Lowe.

“But I had a vision and I saw the vision of Jesus Christ. It’s very creatively a crazy thing because it turned my world upside down,” she continued.
After having the vision of Jesus, M.I.A was convinced she needed to adopt Christianity.
“Because everything I thought and believed was no longer the case. And I think that was maybe a sign that something major was going to happen in the world and that people were needing to be introduced to this concept.”
Before getting the divine vision, M.I.A had confessed that she found the concept of Christianity to be “basic."
When Lowe asked her, if she is a “born-again Christian now,” M.I.A replied, “Yes, I am.”
“I’m not going to lie. Then when I had this vision, it turned my world upside down. I kind of couldn’t let go of the Tamil side,” she revealed.
M.I.A shared that she is proud of embracing Christianity and doesn't fear losing "progressive fans" or if it may cost her her career.
“But I think the message was just to get to a peaceful place. Watch the space. The history is, even if it costs me my career, I won’t lie. I will tell the truth, and I will tell you what’s on my mind and my heart.”
“Basically, all of my fans might turn against me because they are all progressives who hate people that believe in Jesus Christ in this country,” she added.
Netizens had mixed reactions to the revelation:
In 2006, M.I.A., daughter of a Sri Lankan Tamil Tiger rebel, was banned from entering the US due to her controversial lyrics about the Tamil Tigers' secessionist campaign against Sri Lankan armed forces and her father's affiliation to the Eelam Revolutionary Organization of Students (EROS), a former Tamil militant group, which the American government deemed terrorist.
