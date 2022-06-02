International
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour Kicks off Four Days of Celebration
https://sputniknews.com/20220602/erdogan-replaces-ambassadors-to-sweden-finland-reports-say-1095939008.html
Erdogan Replaces Ambassadors to Sweden, Finland, Reports Say
Erdogan Replaces Ambassadors to Sweden, Finland, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has replaced ambassadors to Sweden and Finland due to disagreements over the Nordic countries' desire to... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-02T09:24+0000
2022-06-02T09:24+0000
turkey
sweden
finland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095628415_0:3:1404:793_1920x0_80_0_0_4a5d4b49626057188346b8437923b1d8.png
New Erdogan's decree, published by the newspaper, appointed ambassadors to 25 countries and replaced ambassadors to Sweden and Finland.Thus, Deniz Cakar, who had been the general manager of international promotion and culture, was appointed ambassador to Finland, and Can Tezel, who had been the general director of bilateral political affairs at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, was picked as ambassador to Sweden.On May 18, Sweden and Finland submitted their NATO membership applications to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe caused by the Ukraine crisis. Turkey blocked the applications' review process due to the countries support of the Kurdistan movement, which Turkey regards as terrorist and deems as a serious threat to its national security.Helsinki and Stockholm have initiated talks with Ankara on the issue, but they have not yielded fruit yet. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed the need for a written undertaking from Finland and Sweden that they will stop supporting terrorism.
turkey
sweden
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095628415_172:0:1233:796_1920x0_80_0_0_1300f52f5bb322694c0b35e280fb710e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, sweden, finland

Erdogan Replaces Ambassadors to Sweden, Finland, Reports Say

09:24 GMT 02.06.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @RTErdoganTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to students in Ankara, 19 May 2022.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to students in Ankara, 19 May 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @RTErdogan
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has replaced ambassadors to Sweden and Finland due to disagreements over the Nordic countries' desire to join NATO, the Turkish government's newspaper Resmi Gazete reported on Thursday.
New Erdogan's decree, published by the newspaper, appointed ambassadors to 25 countries and replaced ambassadors to Sweden and Finland.
Thus, Deniz Cakar, who had been the general manager of international promotion and culture, was appointed ambassador to Finland, and Can Tezel, who had been the general director of bilateral political affairs at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, was picked as ambassador to Sweden.
On May 18, Sweden and Finland submitted their NATO membership applications to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe caused by the Ukraine crisis. Turkey blocked the applications' review process due to the countries support of the Kurdistan movement, which Turkey regards as terrorist and deems as a serious threat to its national security.
Helsinki and Stockholm have initiated talks with Ankara on the issue, but they have not yielded fruit yet. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed the need for a written undertaking from Finland and Sweden that they will stop supporting terrorism.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала