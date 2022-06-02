https://sputniknews.com/20220602/afghanistan-all-over-again-us-lawmakers-fret-over-accounting-of-weapons-biden-sending-to-ukraine-1095953728.html

Afghanistan All Over Again? US Lawmakers Fret Over Accounting of Weapons Biden Sending to Ukraine

Afghanistan All Over Again? US Lawmakers Fret Over Accounting of Weapons Biden Sending to Ukraine

Amid the billions in weapons being shipped to Ukraine, Washington has settled for pledges of “accountability” from Kiev, including that it won’t use the... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-02T21:08+0000

2022-06-02T21:08+0000

2022-06-02T21:06+0000

ukraine

military aid

watchdog

pentagon

waste

elizabeth warren

rand paul

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093482779_0:0:3277:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_b611052748eef8398e4f9e09cea112d4.jpg

Since Russia launched the special operation in Ukraine on February 24, the US has pledged a total of $23.9 billion in military aid to Ukraine - nearly nine times what it sent to Ukraine in the entire period between February 2014, when the US-backed coup seized power in Kiev, and February 2022.According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Ukraine spent just $5.9 billion on its military in 2021.Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), a conservative known for opposing big spending bills, stalled the $40 billion aid package until a provision creating a government watchdog for its spending was added. Meanwhile, progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sent a letter to Pentagon comptroller Michael J. McCord that was obtained by Politico in which she urged him to comprehensively tally the spending.Warren told the outlet on Thursday that a full accounting would be “critically important for both past and future funding requests.”Warren said that the Pentagon already owes the Senate Armed Services Committee, on which she sits, “several years” worth of spending reports, adding that she was “getting sick of the run-around here” and that the Pentagon “has not complied with the law.”The Pentagon on Wednesday laid out the contents of a $700 million tranche of weapons promised by US President Joe Biden earlier this week, which includes HIMARS rocket artillery, Mi-17 helicopters once destined for Afghanistan, radars, anti-tank weapons, heavy artillery rounds and other items.Paul’s and Warren’s anxieties about waste stem from the disastrous US war in Afghanistan, a 20-year debacle that cost the US some $2.26 trillion and saw billions of dollars wasted, despite the regular pleading of the Pentagon’s special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, John Sopko. However, a Reuters investigation in 2013 found another $8.5 trillion of appropriations since 1996 not accounted for by the Pentagon.Despite the expense, which included weapons given to the US-backed Afghan government as well as funding the Afghan military and police forces’ payrolls and civil reconstruction efforts, the US-backed government crumbled before a Taliban* offensive in August 2021, several weeks before US forces were scheduled to leave the country, and the very government the US invaded Afghanistan to overthrow returned to power.“Obviously, we always have to be on the lookout, but this is not the same scenario that we have in the past,” Gallego said. “There have been agreements between our governments about [some of the weapons’] usage. And I believe so far Ukraine has abided by all of them.”

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, military aid, watchdog, pentagon, waste, elizabeth warren, rand paul