US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Delivers Speech at Foreign Affairs Magazine's 100th Jubilee
01.06.2022
Sputnik is live from a virtual gathering for Foreign Affairs Magazine centennial, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is delivering a speech to mark the jubilee. He is set to discuss the evolution of American foreign policy with FA editor Daniel Kurtz-Phelan.Follow Sputnik's live feed:
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Delivers Speech at Foreign Affairs Magazine's 100th Jubilee

The media outlet previously announced a series of events to commemorate the magazine’s one hundred year anniversary, featuring top American politicians. They are expected to address the global challenges that the country and the international community face.
Sputnik is live from a virtual gathering for Foreign Affairs Magazine centennial, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is delivering a speech to mark the jubilee. He is set to discuss the evolution of American foreign policy with FA editor Daniel Kurtz-Phelan.
Follow Sputnik's live feed:
