https://sputniknews.com/20220601/us-cyber-command-chief-says-military-hackers-conducted-offensives-to-support-ukraine-1095923179.html

US Cyber Command Chief Says Military Hackers Conducted Offensives 'to Support Ukraine'

US Cyber Command Chief Says Military Hackers Conducted Offensives 'to Support Ukraine'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - National Security Agency (NSA) and Cyber Command head Gen. Paul Nakasone said that US military hackers have conducted offensive... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-01T14:42+0000

2022-06-01T14:42+0000

2022-06-01T14:42+0000

situation in ukraine

us

russia

ukraine

cyberattacks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105507/07/1055070712_0:70:2969:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_71ba06474fbfbf415a31fc51518e7138.jpg

Nakasone did not provide any details of the operations but claimed that they were lawful, conducted under civilian oversight and guided by Defense Department policy.The United States also has conducted so-called "hunt forward" operations related to the alleged risk of Russian cyber-attack, the report said. The operations have allowed the United States to chase down foreign hackers as well as identify their tools before they could be used against the United States, the report added.Earlier in May, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said the US government had offered $10 million to persons who will provide "evidence" of Russian intelligence services' alleged involvement in cyber-attacks against the United States. Nebenzia pointed out it is United States and other Western governments that are deliberately leveraging hacker networks in cyber-attacks.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, russia, ukraine, cyberattacks