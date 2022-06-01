https://sputniknews.com/20220601/rwanda-claims-right-to-respond-amid-tensions-with-congo-over-m23-rebel-groups-resurgence-1095928457.html

Rwanda Claims ‘Right to Respond’ Amid Tensions With Congo Over M23 Rebel Group’s Resurgence

Despite its small size, Rwanda played a significant role in African politics in the 1990s and 2000s after its military chased rebels responsible for the... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

Speaking in the Rwandan capital of Kigali on Tuesday, Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta said that while Rwanda wants strong and friendly relations with its larger western neighbor, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), it would not hesitate to defend its own interests.“The Congolese should understand this; our region has seen enough suffering and wars and we don’t want any more war. Rwanda wants, and is ready to have, good relations with Congo and all other countries,” Biruta said, as quoted by the Kigali daily The New Times.A number of incidents in recent weeks have soured relations between Kigali and Kinshasa, including the kidnapping of two Rwandan border guards by Congolese forces and the injuring of several Rwandans on the Rwandan side of the border by rockets fired from the Congolese side.The Rwandan Defense Forces (RDF) blamed the latter event on the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC), but the spokesperson for the governor of Congo’s North Kivu Province called that “a dramatization of the situation.”Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame have spoken several times in an attempt to defuse tensions, and Kagame has asked the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (EJVM) to investigate the rocket incident. However, he has not backed down on accusations that Kinshasa is backing extremist Hutu rebels descended from those who carried out the Rwandan Genocide in 1994, and Kinshasa has repeatedly claimed that Kigali created and supports the M23, a Tutsi group.On Tuesday, Martha Pobee, assistant secretary-general for the UN’s political affairs and peace operations in Africa, called on the United Nations Security Council to act in defense of peace in North Kivu.MONUSCO, the UN peacekeeping mission in DR Congo, has some 14,000 troops on the ground, most of them in North Kivu in an attempt to keep the various factions there from engaging in open warfare or in crimes against humanity, such as rape and the empressment of child soldiers.The intermittent fighting since November has displaced some 70,000 people near the city of Goma on Lake Kivu. Across the country, some 5.6 million people are internally displaced - the most of any African country.

