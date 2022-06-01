https://sputniknews.com/20220601/man-united-announce-pogba-exit-amid-mounting-speculation-over-move-to-juventus-1095920065.html
Man United Announce Pogba Exit Amid Mounting Speculation Over Move to Juventus
Man United Announce Pogba Exit Amid Mounting Speculation Over Move to Juventus
The French midfielder has long been linked to an exit from Old Trafford after he reportedly failed to live up to expectations from the club's top brass during his second stint since 2016.
Manchester United have announced that Paul Pogba will depart the English giants after his contract comes to an end on 30 June, amid speculation that the French midfielder is set for a return to his former club Juventus.
"The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract," the club said in a statement posted on their website.
"Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United. We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey," the statement concluded.
Pogba arrived to Manchester six years ago from Juventus on a $112 million deal, but never really settled in the side. The club's supporters and pundits have often accused him of underperforming.
After its disastrous campaign this season - in which United finished sixth and failed to qualify for next season's Champions League – the club opted not to extend Pogba's tenure.
Pogba's 2021-22 campaign was marked with a lengthy absence from the pitch due to hamstring and calf injuries. He missed nearly half of United's games and only scored a solitary goal for the club across all competitions.