https://sputniknews.com/20220601/man-united-announce-pogba-exit-amid-mounting-speculation-over-move-to-juventus-1095920065.html

Man United Announce Pogba Exit Amid Mounting Speculation Over Move to Juventus

Man United Announce Pogba Exit Amid Mounting Speculation Over Move to Juventus

The French midfielder has long been linked to an exit from Old Trafford after he reportedly failed to live up to expectations from the club's top brass during... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-01T13:04+0000

2022-06-01T13:04+0000

2022-06-01T13:04+0000

sport

sport

sport

paul pogba

manchester united

football

football

football star

football player

football legend

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106713/69/1067136994_0:15:2229:1269_1920x0_80_0_0_1f13d75544b15108fe6bc03131adf5af.jpg

Manchester United have announced that Paul Pogba will depart the English giants after his contract comes to an end on 30 June, amid speculation that the French midfielder is set for a return to his former club Juventus."Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United. We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey," the statement concluded.Pogba arrived to Manchester six years ago from Juventus on a $112 million deal, but never really settled in the side. The club's supporters and pundits have often accused him of underperforming.After its disastrous campaign this season - in which United finished sixth and failed to qualify for next season's Champions League – the club opted not to extend Pogba's tenure.Pogba's 2021-22 campaign was marked with a lengthy absence from the pitch due to hamstring and calf injuries. He missed nearly half of United's games and only scored a solitary goal for the club across all competitions.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, paul pogba, manchester united, football, football, football star, football player, football legend, football team, juventus, contract, contract, deal, deal, transfer, transfer, sputnik