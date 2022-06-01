International
https://sputniknews.com/20220601/live-updates-foreign-mercenaries-captured-by-donbass-forces-wont-be-up-for-pow-exchange-dpr-says-1095910763.html
LIVE UPDATES: Foreign Mercenaries Captured by Donbass Forces Won't Be Up for POW Exchange, DPR Says
LIVE UPDATES: Foreign Mercenaries Captured by Donbass Forces Won't Be Up for POW Exchange, DPR Says
Russian and Donbass troops continue to advance amid the special operation, liberating settlements in the region while the Ukrainian troops retreat. 01.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-01T04:43+0000
2022-06-01T04:43+0000
russia
ukraine
special operation
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101802/00/1018020096_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_29c7a2d378070f46b3c85712c7b837dd.jpg
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101802/00/1018020096_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ac50bffc9f4266cb24df101c98b4612.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, special operation, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Donbass militia in Eastern Ukraine - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Foreign Mercenaries Captured by Donbass Forces Won't Be Up for POW Exchange, DPR Says

04:43 GMT 01.06.2022
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Russian and Donbass troops continue to advance amid the special operation, liberating settlements in the region while the Ukrainian troops retreat.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Ukrainian troops ramped up shelling in the region, prompting mass evacuations of civilians, and thus forcing the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to ask Moscow for protection.
The Russian armed forces targeted Ukrainian military infrastructure with high-precision weapons, with Moscow stressing that the operation's goal is the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
05:05 GMT 01.06.2022
Russia Has Supplied Nearly 25,000 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine, MoD Says

"Starting from March 2, 2022, the Russian Federation has already delivered 24,652.1 tonnes of essentials, food, medicines and medical supplies to Ukraine," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said at a briefing.

04:47 GMT 01.06.2022
Foreign Mercenaries Captured by Donbass Forces Won't Be Up for POW Exchange, DPR Says
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала