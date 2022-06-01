LIVE UPDATES: Foreign Mercenaries Captured by Donbass Forces Won't Be Up for POW Exchange, DPR Says

Russian and Donbass troops continue to advance amid the special operation, liberating settlements in the region while the Ukrainian troops retreat.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Ukrainian troops ramped up shelling in the region, prompting mass evacuations of civilians, and thus forcing the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to ask Moscow for protection.
The Russian armed forces targeted Ukrainian military infrastructure with high-precision weapons, with Moscow stressing that the operation's goal is the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.
