EU Bans Russian Oil and Eurozone Economy Crumbles; Petro Wins in Colombia

EU Bans Russian Oil and Eurozone Economy Crumbles; Petro Wins in Colombia

The European Union has approved a partial ban on Russian oil sending energy prices soaring as Eurozone economic conditions worsen.

The European Union has approved a partial ban on Russian oil sending energy prices soaring as Eurozone economic conditions worsen.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russian troops continue to dominate in the East as UKROP formations suffer unsustainable casualties. Also, a top US general suggests, pending the outcome of the fighting in the East, that the conflict will end with diplomacy.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the EU economy. The European Union has approved a partial ban on Russian oil sending energy prices soaring as Eurozone economic conditions worsen. Also, Germany has hit a 50-year inflation high and the Brits may be facing winter blackouts.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. Beijing is warning that the US Pacific strategy is destined to end up in war. Also, Taiwan is protesting a major incursion of PLA planes into their "identification zone."Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss the Global South. Left-leaning candidates are looking to take power away from the US-dominated right-wing government in Colombia. Also, the Biden administration's carefully orchestrated "Summit of the Americas" is being rejected by many powerful Latin American and Caribbean nations.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iraq factions are still short of forming a parliament. Also, The US has seized an Iranian oil tanker on a Greek ship and US Secretary of State Tony Blinken is slamming Iran for retaliating by seizing two Greek oil tankers.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the Ukraine military situation. Scott Ritter has written an interesting article in which he discusses the prospects for Russian action after the completion of operations in Eastern Ukraine. Also, the US will not be sending long-range rocket systems to Ukraine for fear of escalation.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the US economy. US policymakers are claiming that they misjudged inflation rather than, as some have argued, that they simply "pushed the can down the road." Also, some Democrats are pushing back against President Biden's lack of action on student debt relief.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author of many books including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss the shaping of a new world order. Russia and China are holding joint patrols in the Pacific. Some observers are arguing that this is a demonstration of a radically shifting power dynamic in the region.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

