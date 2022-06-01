https://sputniknews.com/20220601/blood-clots-in-covid-19-patients-affected-by-innate-immune-system-study-finds-1095913354.html

Blood Clots in COVID-19 Patients Affected by Innate Immune System, Study Finds

In addition to causing severe respiratory problems, COVID-19 has been known to spark abnormalities in blood clotting, which has long puzzled researchers. 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

A gene variant in the innate immune system affects the risk of blood clots in the lungs of severely ill COVID-19 patients, a new study by Swedish researchers at Uppsala University and the Karolinska Institute has shown.At the height of the pandemic, it became clear that COVID-19 patients had a greatly increased risk of developing blood clots, despite treatment with blood-thinning drugs. The mechanism behind the strong activation of the blood coagulation system in some patients has been unknown. However, the research crew found that a gene variant that regulates the levels of the protein mannose-binding lectin in the blood has a protective effect against blood clots in the lungs.Mannose-binding lectin is part of the innate immune system and is tasked with detecting and eliminating bacteria or virus-infected cells. It also “recognises” the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19.Hugo Zeberg of the Karolinska Institute stressed that the study also indicated “a genetic background to the complications that COVID-19 patients suffer from”.An earlier Swedish study published by the BMJ found an increased risk of deep vein thrombosis (a blood clot in the leg) lasting up to three months after a COVID-19 infection, higher risk of pulmonary embolism (a blood clot in the lung) lasting up to six months, and increased risk of a bleeding event lasting up to two months.

