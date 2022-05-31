https://sputniknews.com/20220531/un-agency-for-palestinian-refugees-needs-more-money-but-eu-has-other-priorities-1095891263.html

UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees Needs More Money, but EU Has Other Priorities

Following the 1948 Arab–Israeli War, there were 750,000 Palestinian refugees. Today, they number some 5.4 million people, and their humanitarian demands are... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

As Joe Biden took over the White House, the US has resumed its assistance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), unlocking $235 million out of the $360 million that had been cut by the Trump administration. However, the agency faced new problems shortly thereafter.Another BlowThe first blow came in November 2021, when the UK announced it would cut its grants to the UN agency by more than 50 percent. The second hit six months later, earlier this month, with the European Union slashing their contribution of funds by 40 percent.The official trigger for this recent move was an alleged incitement involving UNRWA text books used in schools across the Palestinian territories. But Adnan Abu Hasna, a media advisor of the organisation, says the real reason goes much deeper.Since its inception in 1949, UNRWA has assisted Palestinian refugees displaced by the Arab-Israeli struggle. Boasting a core budget of around one billion USD, the international body has been offering help to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria. Much of that money has been spent on education, healthcare, food, clothes and shelter. The lack of funds, believes the advisor, would put an end to these and many other initiatives.No Bright Future?The most acute situation is observed in the Gaza Strip, where poverty rates exceeded 56 percent in 2017.The eruption of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 has only made the situation worse. Multiple curfews, closures and restrictions cost many their jobs. Thousands have been pushed into poverty.However, looking at the future, Abu Hasna says he doesn't project any positive developments, if donor countries continue to slash UNRWA resources.In 1948, when Israel declared its independence, prompting an invasion of Arab armies, more than 750,000 Palestinians were displaced. Some chose to relocate within the country, while others chose to flee to neighbouring states.Today, the amount of Palestinian refugees exceeds 5.4 million, and the population boom in the Gaza Strip is only expected to make the situation worse.

