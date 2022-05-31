https://sputniknews.com/20220531/new-study-reveals-why-neptune-is-a-deeper-blue-than-uranus-1095907113.html

New Study Reveals Why Neptune is a Deeper Blue Than Uranus

New Study Reveals Why Neptune is a Deeper Blue Than Uranus

The two outermost planets in the solar system, Uranus and Neptune, have a great deal in common. However, one notable feature is their different hues of blue in... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-31T23:37+0000

2022-05-31T23:37+0000

2022-05-31T23:36+0000

uranus

neptune

astronomy

nasa

methane

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101473/12/1014731234_20:0:687:375_1920x0_80_0_0_105794049762ffeecbda234ca963dd0e.jpg

According to a study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, the difference essentially boils down to haze. Both planets have a layer of thick, concentrated haze in their gaseous atmospheres, but on Uranus, this layer is more persistent, “whitening” its appearance from space and giving it a brighter cyan appearance.If that layer of haze did not exist, they said, both planets would be an identical shade of deep blue caused by clouds of methane and hydrogen sulfide ices.The scientists explained that they determined this by looking at both planets using multiple light wavelengths observed via the Gemini Observatory in Hawaii.Neptune and Uranus are both called “ice giants” because while they share a hydrogen and helium atmosphere and lack of solid surface with their larger cousins, Jupiter and Saturn, they also have large amounts of water, methane, ammonia, and other chemicals. They are also much colder, with Uranus having the coldest atmospheric temperature of any planet in the solar system: negative 221 degrees Celsius.Because of their extreme distance from Earth, only the Voyager 2 space probe has visited them up-close, all other studies have been conducted from afar, either here on Earth or in Earth orbit. Neither planet was observed by premodern starwatchers, being too far and too dim to be seen by the naked eye when viewed from Earth; only the invention of telescopes made their discovery in the 18th and 19th centuries possible.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uranus, neptune, astronomy, nasa, methane