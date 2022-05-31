International
Lawyer for Hillary Clinton Сampaign Found Not Guilty of Lying to FBI in Russiagate Hoax
Lawyer for Hillary Clinton Сampaign Found Not Guilty of Lying to FBI in Russiagate Hoax
Lawyer for Hillary Clinton Сampaign Found Not Guilty of Lying to FBI in Russiagate Hoax

16:09 GMT 31.05.2022 (Updated: 16:14 GMT 31.05.2022)
A jury has found in favor of former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who was accused of lying to the FBI as part of an attempt to seed the Russiagate hoax in the 2016 election.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала