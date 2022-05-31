International
Kevin Spacey Ready to Appear in UK Court to 'Confidently' Deny Sexual Harassment Allegations
Kevin Spacey Ready to Appear in UK Court to 'Confidently' Deny Sexual Harassment Allegations
The US actor has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men between 2005 and 2013. 31.05.2022, Sputnik International
'House of Cards' star Kevin Spacey has asserted that he will "voluntarily" appear in a British court to "confidently" deny accusations of sexual harassment.Spacey is accused of sexually assaulting three men in the UK, with the separate incidents occurring in March 2005, August 2008, and April 2013, respectively. In total, there were four alleged incidents, with the third man purportedly suffering twice. Spacey has vehemently denied all four counts.Head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Special Crime Division Rosemary Ainslie noted that "criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."Spacey did not indicate when exactly he will make his court appearance.The career of the 'House of Cards' star has been shadowed following an unrelated incident in which he was accused of harassing actor Anthony Rapp when the latter was 14. Spacey claimed he did not remember the incident, but apologised anyway. Rapp has filed a civil lawsuit against him, with the case still on-going.
16:34 GMT 31.05.2022
The US actor has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men between 2005 and 2013.
‘House of Cards’ star Kevin Spacey has asserted that he will "voluntarily" appear in a British court to "confidently" deny accusations of sexual harassment.
"While I am disappointed with their [prosecutors] decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence," the actor said in an exclusive statement for Good Morning America.
Spacey is accused of sexually assaulting three men in the UK, with the separate incidents occurring in March 2005, August 2008, and April 2013, respectively. In total, there were four alleged incidents, with the third man purportedly suffering twice. Spacey has vehemently denied all four counts.
Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division Rosemary Ainslie noted that "criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."
Spacey did not indicate when exactly he will make his court appearance.
The career of the 'House of Cards' star has been shadowed following an unrelated incident in which he was accused of harassing actor Anthony Rapp when the latter was 14. Spacey claimed he did not remember the incident, but apologised anyway. Rapp has filed a civil lawsuit against him, with the case still on-going.
