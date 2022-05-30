https://sputniknews.com/20220530/nancy-pelosis-husband-arrested-in-california-for-dui-reports-say-1095869793.html
Nancy Pelosi's Husband Arrested in California for DUI, Reports Say
Nancy Pelosi's Husband Arrested in California for DUI, Reports Say
While the Democratic politician was delivering a speech at Brown University, her husband got into a jam at the other end of the country, and now faces DUI... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-30T08:26+0000
2022-05-30T08:26+0000
2022-05-30T08:26+0000
nancy pelosi
pelosi
dui
us
drunk driving
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0a/1080728215_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0653550dead2640b9f09b1127bc7b075.jpg
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Saturday night, TMZ reported. The 82-year old was driving his car in Napa County and as he was attempting to cross SR-29, his Porsche was hit by a 2014 Jeep, the outlet suggested, citing information from the California Highway Patrol.There were no injuries as a result of the collision. However, according to the Napa County Criminal Justice Network's public booking report, Pelosi was arrested as his blood alcohol content was 0.08% or higher.Since it is not a felony, but a misdemeanour, he was released on $5,000 bail Sunday morning.According to the press, the speaker's office refused to comment on the incident.Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963. Paul Pelosi is an investor running Financial Leasing Services, a San Francisco-based venture capital company, and he and his wife own a vineyard in Napa Valley.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0a/1080728215_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_20d454d8d0d108328df9c5e278034484.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
nancy pelosi, pelosi, dui, us, drunk driving
Nancy Pelosi's Husband Arrested in California for DUI, Reports Say
While the Democratic politician was delivering a speech at Brown University, her husband got into a jam at the other end of the country, and now faces DUI charges after a road incident.
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Saturday night, TMZ reported. The 82-year old was driving his car in Napa County and as he was attempting to cross SR-29, his Porsche was hit by a 2014 Jeep, the outlet suggested, citing information from the California Highway Patrol.
There were no injuries as a result of the collision. However, according to the Napa County Criminal Justice Network's public booking report, Pelosi was arrested as his blood alcohol content was 0.08% or higher.
Since it is not a felony, but a misdemeanour, he was released on $5,000 bail Sunday morning.
According to the press, the speaker's office refused to comment on the incident.
"The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast", her spokesperson said.
Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963. Paul Pelosi is an investor running Financial Leasing Services, a San Francisco-based venture capital company, and he and his wife own a vineyard in Napa Valley.