https://sputniknews.com/20220530/6-million-uk-household-may-be-hit-by-power-shortages-this-winter-amid-wests-anti-russian-sanctions-1095873836.html

6 Million UK Household May Be Hit by Power Shortages This Winter Amid West’s Anti-Russian Sanctions

6 Million UK Household May Be Hit by Power Shortages This Winter Amid West’s Anti-Russian Sanctions

UK government ministers warned last month that the “severe sanctions” Western countries slapped on Russia following the beginning of Moscow’s ongoing special... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-30T10:50+0000

2022-05-30T10:50+0000

2022-05-30T10:50+0000

uk

russia

ukraine

gas

power

shortages

sanctions

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1e/1095872036_0:11:2500:1417_1920x0_80_0_0_a06e81a99631b3213618681d71fe4273.jpg

The upcoming winter may see potential power cuts to as many as six million UK households, The Times has reported.The newspaper referred to the British government ostensibly modelling a "reasonable" worst-case scenario, which predicts major gas shortages this winter if Russia cuts off energy supplies to the EU, The Times says.According to the newspaper, the government may impose limits on the industrial use of gas, including gas-fired power stations, which will most likely result in significant electricity shortages that may last more than a month, mostly during peaks in the morning and evening.The report comes a week after Michael Lewis, the chief executive of the energy firm E.ON UK, warned that at least 40% of British households will live in fuel poverty this autumn if a “very substantial” government intervention doesn’t take place.Fuel poverty is a term used to describe those households who have to spend more than 10% of their disposable income on home energy in order to maintain an adequate standard of warmth.He argued that the rise in prices was “predominantly” due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict, which disrupts energy supplies from Russia, adding, “in my 30 years in the energy industry I have never seen prices increase at this rate”.Shortly after the start of Russia’s ongoing special operation to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine on 24 February and the subsequent imposition of Western sanctions on Moscow, the price of March’s European gas futures hit a historic maximum, skyrocketing to over $1,636 per 1,000 cubic metres, up 60% from previous indicators. Since thn, European gas prices have fallen to their lowest level in three months amid reports of “steady” liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries.As part of the sanctions, US President Joe Biden announced a total ban on energy imports from Russia in early March, with the UK following suit and pledging to phase out imports of Russian oil and coal products by the end of 2022. The European Commission, in turn, unveiled a plan to reduce reliance on Russian gas by two-thirds before Christmas, and abolish Russian fossil fuel, such as coal and oil, by 2030.

https://sputniknews.com/20220518/uk-party-leaders-trade-blows-over-sanctions-induced-fuel-price-crisis-1095607521.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, russia, ukraine, gas, power, shortages, sanctions, special operation