https://sputniknews.com/20220308/biden-to-announce-new-sanctions-against-russia-1093690106.html
Biden to Announce New Sanctions Against Russia
Biden to Announce New Sanctions Against Russia
This comes amid a wave of unprecedented economic sanctions that has already hit Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. 08.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-08T16:27+0000
2022-03-08T16:27+0000
2022-03-08T16:37+0000
us
russia
oil
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/08/1093693812_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f5d9f6e07c4aafcb0d9926879450a8c7.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from Washington, DC as US President Joe Biden is expected to announce an embargo on imports of Russian oil, liquified natural gas, and coal. According to the data from the US Energy Information Administration, Russian oil made up about 3 percent of all the crude shipments that arrived in the US last year. Russia has been facing numerous packages of economic sanctions from the US, UK, Canada, EU, Japan, and some other countries over its special military operation in Ukraine that is aimed at protecting the population in the Donbass breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and demilitarising and "de-Nazifying" the entire Ukrainian territory. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/08/1093693812_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c4bb697af47e7fcd80dc24844809ae66.jpg
US Biden set to announce ban on import of Russian oil
US Biden set to announce ban on import of Russian oil
2022-03-08T16:27+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, russia, oil, joe biden, видео
Biden to Announce New Sanctions Against Russia
16:27 GMT 08.03.2022 (Updated: 16:37 GMT 08.03.2022) Subscribe
This comes amid a wave of unprecedented economic sanctions that has already hit Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.
Watch a live broadcast from Washington, DC as US President Joe Biden is expected to announce an embargo on imports of Russian oil, liquified natural gas, and coal.
According to the data from the US Energy Information Administration, Russian oil made up about 3 percent of all the crude shipments that arrived in the US last year.
Russia has been facing numerous packages of economic sanctions from the US, UK, Canada, EU, Japan, and some other countries over its special military operation in Ukraine that is aimed at protecting the population in the Donbass breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and demilitarising and "de-Nazifying" the entire Ukrainian territory.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.