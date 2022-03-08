https://sputniknews.com/20220308/biden-to-announce-new-sanctions-against-russia-1093690106.html

Biden to Announce New Sanctions Against Russia

Biden to Announce New Sanctions Against Russia

This comes amid a wave of unprecedented economic sanctions that has already hit Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. 08.03.2022

Watch a live broadcast from Washington, DC as US President Joe Biden is expected to announce an embargo on imports of Russian oil, liquified natural gas, and coal. According to the data from the US Energy Information Administration, Russian oil made up about 3 percent of all the crude shipments that arrived in the US last year. Russia has been facing numerous packages of economic sanctions from the US, UK, Canada, EU, Japan, and some other countries over its special military operation in Ukraine that is aimed at protecting the population in the Donbass breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and demilitarising and "de-Nazifying" the entire Ukrainian territory. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

