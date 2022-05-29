https://sputniknews.com/20220529/there-is-no-fear-as-tensions-high-in-jerusalem-ahead-of-flag-march-israeli-activist-says-1095855667.html

There is 'No Fear' as Tensions High in Jerusalem Ahead of Flag March, Israeli Activist Says

The "Flag March" event started to be marked after the 1967 Six Day War, when Israel captured the east of the disputed city of Jerusalem from Jordan. Every... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International

Today, Israel is on high alert. Later in the day, at 4 p.m. local time, thousands of Israelis will gather in the centre of Jerusalem to participate in the so-called "Flag March", an annual event that has been held since 1968 which marks the unification of Jerusalem.Thousands of soldiers and policemen will be securing the march, whose participants are expected to stroll through the streets and the neighbourhoods of Jerusalem's Old City, an area which is home to a large Arab community that is often hostile to Israel.Palestinians have already called the decision to hold the event a "provocation". The Joe Biden administration has gone so far as to warn the Israeli government to change the route of the march and avoid points of friction in Arab neighbourhoods.Israeli security has alerted the public that clashes are expected. The country's Iron Dome anti-missile defence system has been deployed in an anticipation of rockets being fired at Israel by militants in the Gaza Strip.Not ScaredYehuda Sharabany, the head of projects' division at Im Tirtzu, a pro-Israeli NGO that organises the event, says he and thousands of other Israelis "have no fear".Weak GovernmentWhile Sharabany wasn't able to pinpoint an exact time when the flag march started to be seen as unacceptable, he claims to know what triggered the latest attempts to cancel the event. First off, the country has seen a resurgence of Palestinian nationalism in recent years. The second was the establishment of Israel's current government under Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in June 2021.Bennett's coalition is comprised of eight parties with opposing ideologies. It relies on the support of Raam, an Islamic party believed to have ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, a movement that has been outlawed in many countries around the globe.Raam and the liberal parties of the current coalition have rejected the march, and they have called on the Prime Minister to either cancel it altogether or change its route so that it will not go through the Palestinian neighbourhoods of East Jerusalem.Only Way ForwardSharabany believes that the Palestinians are getting bolder too every time Israel shows weakness. Last year, the Jewish state cracked under domestic and international pressure, changing the route of the flag parade to avoid angering the Palestinians.That concession, however, didn't help. Palestinian militants launched a barrage of rockets towards Jerusalem and other Israeli cities. Israel retaliated, launching the Guardian of the Walls operation in May 2021.

