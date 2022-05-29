https://sputniknews.com/20220529/israelis-hold-flag-march-in-jerusalem-commemorating-seizure-of-old-city-1095859605.html

Israelis Hold 'Flag March' in Jerusalem Commemorating Seizure of Old City

Last year, Hamas rockets targeted Israel on the day of the event, which led to a 11-day long exchange of fire. As a result of the strikes, up to 274 people... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Jerusalem, where the participants of the annual "Flag March" hit the streets of the Old City, commemorating the 55th anniversary of the city's unification.Reports suggest that Israeli authorities deployed 3,000 policemen to secure the event; however, the participants were not permitted to enter the Al-Aqsa mosque.Israel seized control over the Old City back in 1967, during the Six Day War. Israeli nationalists hold a traditional event every year to celebrate it, marching via Damascus Gate to the Western Wall.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

