https://sputniknews.com/20220529/cultural-problem-of-gun-violence-us-lawmakers-propose-reforms-to-address-mass-shootings-1095863601.html

'Cultural Problem' of Gun Violence: US Lawmakers Propose Reforms to Address Mass Shootings

'Cultural Problem' of Gun Violence: US Lawmakers Propose Reforms to Address Mass Shootings

So far during 2022, more than 200 mass shootings, of which 27 occurred at schools, have rattled the United States. Every tragedy reignites the long-standing... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-29T18:44+0000

2022-05-29T18:44+0000

2022-05-29T18:44+0000

us

gun control

gun violence

mass shootings

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1d/1095863989_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_922ed77295f9d42469a30c2d15860ad6.jpg

The gruesome school shooting in Uvalde, Texas left 19 children and two school employees dead after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos stormed into Robb Elementary School armed with a gun. Hot on the heels of another deadly incident in Buffalo that claimed 10 lives, the Uvalde shooting prompted many lawmakers from both sides of the political scene to discuss ways to address the problem.Former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory, a Republican, told NBC that "violence is a cultural problem that this country must face", before calling for "common sense" solutions in gun regulation.There is some tentative optimism for a possible compromise on the issue between the two main parties after a bipartisan group of lawmakers consisting of five Democrats and four Republicans assembled on Capitol Hill on Thursday. More Republican lawmakers, while remaining strong supporters of Second Amendment rights, also expressed readiness to engage in talks regarding possible reforms.Democratic Senator Chris Murphy - the host of the Thursday assembly - acknowledged that any decisions, if made, will not be as far-reaching as a ban on assault weapons or a universal background check system due to the conservatives’ opposition to such measures. Still, he believes lawmakers can reach a consensus on reforms like red flag laws, expansion of the background check system, and more funding for mental health systems and school security.Red flag statutes allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from people who are considered dangerous to themselves or to the society. Certain GOP members seem willing to consider such laws.Senate Republicans' campaign arm head Rick Scott told Axios he was "OK” with supporting a red flag law at the federal level, but added that generally, such laws should be up to the state governments. Currently, red flag statutes are applied in 19 states, including Republican-controlled Indiana and Florida.Despite the looming possibility of a bipartisan agreement, many Republicans continue to oppose gun control proposals that are being demanded by those outraged by yet another school shooting. Among those arguing that gun restrictions would be in violation of the Second Amendment is Texas Senator Ted Cruz.GOP Representative Lauren Boebert also slammed calls to impose gun restrictions, saying that when the US was weathering the aftermath of the Twin Towers tragedy "we didn't ban planes" but rather "secured the cockpits".The Uvalde shooting has US citizens decrying the government's failure to address gun violence, with people protesting on the streets and calling for more action instead of cliche "thoughts-and-prayers" statements. Texas’ Republican Governor Greg Abbott has assured the public that he expects new laws to follow the Uvalde tragedy, pledging to introduce laws "in multiple different subject areas."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, gun control, gun violence, mass shootings