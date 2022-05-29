https://sputniknews.com/20220529/california-governor-contracts-coronavirus-his-office-says-1095854923.html

California Governor Contracts Coronavirus, His Office Says

California Governor Contracts Coronavirus, His Office Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - California Governor Gavin Newsom, 54, has tested positive for COVID-19 despite having received a booster shot earlier this month...

"This morning, the Governor tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms. The Governor will continue to work remotely. In accordance with local and state health guidelines, Governor Newsom will remain in isolation at least through Thursday, June 2 and until he tests negative," the governor’s office said in a Saturday statement.According to the release, Newsom has been prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral medication that has been proven effective against COVID-19.On Friday, Newsom met with New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in San Francisco. Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-May.Newsom will be required to test negative for the coronavirus prior to leaving isolation.

