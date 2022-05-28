https://sputniknews.com/20220528/weekly-news-wrap-up-tony-blinken-talks-china-eu-facing-economic-catastrophe-1095837708.html

Weekly News Wrap Up; Tony Blinken Talks China; EU Facing Economic Catastrophe

Weekly News Wrap Up; Tony Blinken Talks China; EU Facing Economic Catastrophe

The US Secretary of State has argued that he sees China as a bigger threat than Russia and that he will use the NATO centered anti-Russia bloc as a weapon to... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-28T07:07+0000

2022-05-28T07:07+0000

2022-05-28T10:07+0000

disinformation

poland

ukraine

taiwan

radio

the critical hour

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1b/1095837663_38:0:1282:700_1920x0_80_0_0_677435857962176a35868228cfee8c37.png

Weekly News Wrap Up; Tony Blinken Talks China; EU Facing Economic Catastrophe The US Secretary of State has argued that he sees China as a bigger threat than Russia and that he will use the NATO centered anti-Russia bloc as a weapon to confront China.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to review the important stories for the week. Nations in Latin America and the Caribbean are uniting to oppose the US led summit of the Americas. Also, new polls show that economic issues have overtaken concern about the Ukraine crisis and new information is coming out about the US use of Bio research labs in Eastern Europe.Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is threatening to destabilize politics in his country if the serving leadership refuses to call for an election. Also, we discuss US/China relations and US imperialism in Africa.Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City joins us to discuss the economy. Europeans are facing permanent high energy costs as the flow of cheap Russian energy slows. Also, Americans are growing more concerned about the economy, the Russian ruble is getting stronger, and US businesses fear blowback for Russian sanctions.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, join us to discuss international politics.The economic and subsequent political instability is taking its toll as some European nations push for a diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine military operation. Also, we discuss whether Ukraine could end up split and if so what does history tell us about its final configuration.Niko House, Political Activist, Independent Journalist, Podcaster and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. Disinformation specialist Nina Jankowicz has a frightening history of working with government and intelligence related propaganda and information suppression operations. Also, the Durham investigation is looking like a cover up, a US diplomat has admitted to lying as a common practice, and a Ukrainian refugee scandal in the Uk is raising both chuckles and concerns.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

poland

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

disinformation, poland, ukraine, taiwan, аудио, radio, the critical hour