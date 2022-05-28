https://sputniknews.com/20220528/weekly-news-wrap-up-tony-blinken-talks-china-eu-facing-economic-catastrophe-1095837708.html
Weekly News Wrap Up; Tony Blinken Talks China; EU Facing Economic Catastrophe
Weekly News Wrap Up; Tony Blinken Talks China; EU Facing Economic Catastrophe
The US Secretary of State has argued that he sees China as a bigger threat than Russia and that he will use the NATO centered anti-Russia bloc as a weapon to... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-28T07:07+0000
2022-05-28T07:07+0000
2022-05-28T10:07+0000
disinformation
poland
ukraine
taiwan
radio
the critical hour
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1b/1095837663_38:0:1282:700_1920x0_80_0_0_677435857962176a35868228cfee8c37.png
Weekly News Wrap Up; Tony Blinken Talks China; EU Facing Economic Catastrophe
The US Secretary of State has argued that he sees China as a bigger threat than Russia and that he will use the NATO centered anti-Russia bloc as a weapon to confront China.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to review the important stories for the week. Nations in Latin America and the Caribbean are uniting to oppose the US led summit of the Americas. Also, new polls show that economic issues have overtaken concern about the Ukraine crisis and new information is coming out about the US use of Bio research labs in Eastern Europe.Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is threatening to destabilize politics in his country if the serving leadership refuses to call for an election. Also, we discuss US/China relations and US imperialism in Africa.Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City joins us to discuss the economy. Europeans are facing permanent high energy costs as the flow of cheap Russian energy slows. Also, Americans are growing more concerned about the economy, the Russian ruble is getting stronger, and US businesses fear blowback for Russian sanctions.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, join us to discuss international politics.The economic and subsequent political instability is taking its toll as some European nations push for a diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine military operation. Also, we discuss whether Ukraine could end up split and if so what does history tell us about its final configuration.Niko House, Political Activist, Independent Journalist, Podcaster and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. Disinformation specialist Nina Jankowicz has a frightening history of working with government and intelligence related propaganda and information suppression operations. Also, the Durham investigation is looking like a cover up, a US diplomat has admitted to lying as a common practice, and a Ukrainian refugee scandal in the Uk is raising both chuckles and concerns.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
poland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1b/1095837663_193:0:1126:700_1920x0_80_0_0_b3eb68b172b0019bf66b205e1a88370d.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
disinformation, poland, ukraine, taiwan, аудио, radio, the critical hour
Weekly News Wrap Up; Tony Blinken Talks China; EU Facing Economic Catastrophe
07:07 GMT 28.05.2022 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 28.05.2022)
The US Secretary of State has argued that he sees China as a bigger threat than Russia and that he will use the NATO centered anti-Russia bloc as a weapon to confront China.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to review the important stories for the week. Nations in Latin America and the Caribbean are uniting to oppose the US led summit of the Americas. Also, new polls show that economic issues have overtaken concern about the Ukraine crisis and new information is coming out about the US use of Bio research labs in Eastern Europe.
Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is threatening to destabilize politics in his country if the serving leadership refuses to call for an election. Also, we discuss US/China relations and US imperialism in Africa.
Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City joins us to discuss the economy. Europeans are facing permanent high energy costs as the flow of cheap Russian energy slows. Also, Americans are growing more concerned about the economy, the Russian ruble is getting stronger, and US businesses fear blowback for Russian sanctions.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, join us to discuss international politics.The economic and subsequent political instability is taking its toll as some European nations push for a diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine military operation. Also, we discuss whether Ukraine could end up split and if so what does history tell us about its final configuration.
Niko House, Political Activist, Independent Journalist, Podcaster and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. Disinformation specialist Nina Jankowicz has a frightening history of working with government and intelligence related propaganda and information suppression operations. Also, the Durham investigation is looking like a cover up, a US diplomat has admitted to lying as a common practice, and a Ukrainian refugee scandal in the Uk is raising both chuckles and concerns.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.