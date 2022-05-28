https://sputniknews.com/20220528/stampede-in-church-in-southern-nigeria-reportedly-results-in-31-deaths---photos-1095850527.html
Stampede in Church in Southern Nigeria Reportedly Results in 31 Deaths - Photos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 30 people were killed in a stampede during an event organised by a new generation church in Port Harcourt, the capital of Nigeria's Rivers State, the Punch newspaper reported on Saturday, citing police.
The church in Port Harcourt organised an event to distribute gifts and food among the poor when the incident happened that resulted in 31 people killed, the newspaper reported, citing acting spokesman for the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko.
According to the spokesperson, as cited by the newspaper, some people broke into the church before the start of the event, causing others to rush in, which lead to the stampede.
An investigation to establish the immediate and remote causes of the incident has been launched, the spokesperson confirmed to the newspaper.