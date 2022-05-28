https://sputniknews.com/20220528/stampede-in-church-in-southern-nigeria-reportedly-results-in-31-deaths---photos-1095850527.html

Stampede in Church in Southern Nigeria Reportedly Results in 31 Deaths - Photos

Stampede in Church in Southern Nigeria Reportedly Results in 31 Deaths - Photos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 30 people were killed in a stampede during an event organised by a new generation church in Port Harcourt, the capital of... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-28T16:55+0000

2022-05-28T16:55+0000

2022-05-28T16:55+0000

nigeria

africa

stampede

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107574/83/1075748365_0:154:3093:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_9d3f6a7b278ce207c4ec16ab8d98f18e.jpg

The church in Port Harcourt organised an event to distribute gifts and food among the poor when the incident happened that resulted in 31 people killed, the newspaper reported, citing acting spokesman for the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko.According to the spokesperson, as cited by the newspaper, some people broke into the church before the start of the event, causing others to rush in, which lead to the stampede.An investigation to establish the immediate and remote causes of the incident has been launched, the spokesperson confirmed to the newspaper.

nigeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nigeria, africa, stampede