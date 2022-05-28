International
https://sputniknews.com/20220528/stampede-in-church-in-southern-nigeria-reportedly-results-in-31-deaths---photos-1095850527.html
Stampede in Church in Southern Nigeria Reportedly Results in 31 Deaths - Photos
Stampede in Church in Southern Nigeria Reportedly Results in 31 Deaths - Photos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 30 people were killed in a stampede during an event organised by a new generation church in Port Harcourt, the capital of... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-28T16:55+0000
2022-05-28T16:55+0000
nigeria
africa
stampede
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107574/83/1075748365_0:154:3093:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_9d3f6a7b278ce207c4ec16ab8d98f18e.jpg
The church in Port Harcourt organised an event to distribute gifts and food among the poor when the incident happened that resulted in 31 people killed, the newspaper reported, citing acting spokesman for the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko.According to the spokesperson, as cited by the newspaper, some people broke into the church before the start of the event, causing others to rush in, which lead to the stampede.An investigation to establish the immediate and remote causes of the incident has been launched, the spokesperson confirmed to the newspaper.
nigeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107574/83/1075748365_180:0:2911:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_49f03472262b47a25e59225163a4ef53.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nigeria, africa, stampede

Stampede in Church in Southern Nigeria Reportedly Results in 31 Deaths - Photos

16:55 GMT 28.05.2022
© AP Photo / Jossy OlaAn ambulance and security cars in Maiduguri, Nigeria
An ambulance and security cars in Maiduguri, Nigeria - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2022
© AP Photo / Jossy Ola
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 30 people were killed in a stampede during an event organised by a new generation church in Port Harcourt, the capital of Nigeria's Rivers State, the Punch newspaper reported on Saturday, citing police.
The church in Port Harcourt organised an event to distribute gifts and food among the poor when the incident happened that resulted in 31 people killed, the newspaper reported, citing acting spokesman for the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko.
© PhotoStampede in Church in Southern Nigeria Results in 31 Deaths, Reports Say
Stampede in Church in Southern Nigeria Results in 31 Deaths, Reports Say - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2022
Stampede in Church in Southern Nigeria Results in 31 Deaths, Reports Say
© Photo
According to the spokesperson, as cited by the newspaper, some people broke into the church before the start of the event, causing others to rush in, which lead to the stampede.
An investigation to establish the immediate and remote causes of the incident has been launched, the spokesperson confirmed to the newspaper.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала