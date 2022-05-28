International
In total, Liverpool and Real Madrid have played eight games in European competitions, in which Madrid won four, the Reds won three, and one match ended in a draw.
Sputnik comes live from outside the Stade de France in Paris ahead of the Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.In the semi-finals this season, Liverpool turned out to be stronger than Villarreal (2:0 and 3:2), and Real Madrid knocked Manchester City out of the tournament (3:4 and 3:1).For Liverpool, the looming final is also an opportunity to take revenge for its defeat in 2018.In 2018, the teams met at the final stage of the Champions League. Real Madrid won 3-1 at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Live Outside Stade de France Ahead of Champions League Final Between Liverpool and Real Madrid

17:19 GMT 28.05.2022
In total, Liverpool and Real Madrid have played eight games in European competitions, in which Madrid won four, the Reds won three, and one match ended in a draw.
Sputnik comes live from outside the Stade de France in Paris ahead of the Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.
In the semi-finals this season, Liverpool turned out to be stronger than Villarreal (2:0 and 3:2), and Real Madrid knocked Manchester City out of the tournament (3:4 and 3:1).
For Liverpool, the looming final is also an opportunity to take revenge for its defeat in 2018.
In 2018, the teams met at the final stage of the Champions League. Real Madrid won 3-1 at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
