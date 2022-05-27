https://sputniknews.com/20220527/who-speaks-out-against-imposing-travel-ban-due-to-monkeypox-outbreak-1095828288.html

WHO Speaks Out Against Imposing Travel Ban Due to Monkeypox Outbreak

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) does not recommend countries to impose travel restrictions due to monkeypox outbreak, the organisation's... 27.05.2022, Sputnik International

"We don’t recommend travel bans or restrictions and we need to continue to communicate about what we know, what is being done," Sylvie Briand said during a briefing.According to Briand, countries need to respond adequately to the spread of monkeypox, primarily by tracking contacts of those infected and isolating them.Head of Smallpox Secretariat at the WHO Rosamund Lewis, in turn, said that the WHO does not consider mass vaccination as a necessary measure to cope with the outbreak of monkeypox.The UK Health Security Agency was the first health authority outside Africa to publicly report a case of monkeypox on 7 May in a patient who had recently traveled to Nigeria. Since then, an outbreak of monkeypox has also been confirmed in some countries of Europe and North America. As of Thursday, the WHO has registered about 200 monkeypox cases in over 20 countries across the globe, with another 100 cases being investigated.Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

