https://sputniknews.com/20220525/what-is-monkeypox-and-how-is-it-transmitted-1095774197.html
What is Monkeypox and How is it Transmitted?
What is Monkeypox and How is it Transmitted?
An outbreak of monkeypox began in early May after cases were confirmed in two British citizens who had just returned from Nigeria. Soon, similar cases were... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-25T16:19+0000
2022-05-25T16:19+0000
2022-05-25T16:20+0000
monkeypox
infographics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095774191_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_77032337f76aabcd5efc92a3fa1d6564.png
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the monkeypox virus is transmitted mainly to people from wild animals such as rodents and primates. However, human-to-human transmission is also possible.Initially, the virus was discovered in monkeys in a Danish laboratory in 1958. The first human case was reported in a child in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970.Learn about the main symptoms, how monkeypox is different from smallpox, the incubation period, and more in our infographic.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095774191_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_48462c73e3d08d3ff7a0444bb74bb0f4.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
monkeypox, infographics, инфографика
What is Monkeypox and How is it Transmitted?
16:19 GMT 25.05.2022 (Updated: 16:20 GMT 25.05.2022)
An outbreak of monkeypox began in early May after cases were confirmed in two British citizens who had just returned from Nigeria. Soon, similar cases were reported in Europe and the US.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the monkeypox virus is transmitted mainly to people from wild animals such as rodents and primates. However, human-to-human transmission is also possible.
Initially, the virus was discovered in monkeys in a Danish laboratory in 1958. The first human case was reported in a child in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970.
Learn about the main symptoms, how monkeypox is different from smallpox, the incubation period, and more in our infographic.