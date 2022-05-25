https://sputniknews.com/20220525/what-is-monkeypox-and-how-is-it-transmitted-1095774197.html

What is Monkeypox and How is it Transmitted?

What is Monkeypox and How is it Transmitted?

An outbreak of monkeypox began in early May after cases were confirmed in two British citizens who had just returned from Nigeria. Soon, similar cases were... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-25T16:19+0000

2022-05-25T16:19+0000

2022-05-25T16:20+0000

monkeypox

infographics

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095774191_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_77032337f76aabcd5efc92a3fa1d6564.png

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the monkeypox virus is transmitted mainly to people from wild animals such as rodents and primates. However, human-to-human transmission is also possible.Initially, the virus was discovered in monkeys in a Danish laboratory in 1958. The first human case was reported in a child in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970.Learn about the main symptoms, how monkeypox is different from smallpox, the incubation period, and more in our infographic.

2022

monkeypox, infographics, инфографика