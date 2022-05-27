https://sputniknews.com/20220527/we-will-not-join-him-gantz-parries-claims-he-courted-likud-but-bennetts-bloc-still-on-the-rocks-1095834585.html

‘We Will Not Join Him’: Gantz Parries Claims He Courted Likud, But Bennett’s Bloc Still on the Rocks

‘We Will Not Join Him’: Gantz Parries Claims He Courted Likud, But Bennett’s Bloc Still on the Rocks

Seats continue to cycle in and out of the ruling political alliance in Israel, a smattering of left, center, and right-wing parties that few expected would... 27.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-27T20:26+0000

2022-05-27T20:26+0000

2022-05-27T20:26+0000

israel

benny gantz

benjamin netanyahu

coalition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/16/1082966482_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4bd44de3406b96e6f594767b658f499c.jpg

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who leads the centrist Blue and White bloc, sought to dispel rumors that he was in talks with Likud for his party to join the opposition.Blue and White has eight seats in the Knesset, meaning the party’s defection would be a death blow to the government. Bennett’s majority is already razor-thin, even after Meretz’s MK Ghaida Zoabi returned to the alliance after quitting in protest following attacks on the Palestinian community last week.According to the Times of Israel, Gantz said that Likud head and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu “has contributed a great deal to the State of Israel in the past, but in recent years he has damaged stateliness [in the country] while endangering rule of law and democracy. We will not join him.”Israel’s prime minister for a decade before Bennett took office last year, Netanyahu fell from grace amid political jockeying with other factions - including Gantz’s Blue and White and Bennett’s Yamina - and a series of corruption charges that include bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. That drama is still playing out in a Jerusalem courtroom.However, even if Gantz won’t desert Bennett, Blue and White MK Michael Biton just might. The former strategic affairs minister said on Wednesday he would no longer vote with the coalition because of his objections to proposed reforms in public transportation and agriculture. He accused Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli and Agriculture Minister Oded Forer of “hurting the weak” with plans to raise prices amid rising inflation.However, Biton also said he would refuse to join a vote of no confidence in Bennett’s government if Netanyahu initiated one. Gantz told his supporters on Friday that talks were underway between Biton and Forer to heal the rift.

https://sputniknews.com/20220525/turkey-israel-pledge-to-expand-economic-and-civil-cooperation-but-no-mention-of-restoring-envoys-1095780089.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

israel, benny gantz, benjamin netanyahu, coalition