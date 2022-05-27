International
Parents in Uvalde, Texas Demands Answers and Accountability
Parents in Uvalde, Texas Demands Answers and Accountability
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including actor Ray Liotta passing away at age 67, and the US confirming nine cases of Monkeypox.
Parents in Uvalde, Texas Demand Answers and Accountability
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including actor Ray Liotta passing away at age 67, and the U.S. confirming nine cases of Monkeypox.
GUESTSManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of Fault Lines | Beto O'Rourke, The Corporate Media Coverage of Texas School Shooting, and JournalismAndrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Border Patrol Agents, Activists Seeking the End to Deportation, and Congressman Henry CuellarIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about the coverage of the Texas mass shooting, the number of yearly mass shootings in America, and copycat shooters. Manila discussed her reaction to the Uvalde school shooting and how the media should cover school shootings. Manila discussed the political stunt done by Beto O'Rourke and the Democrats' goal of ending the Second Amendment.In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Andrew Arthur about the public hate of US Border Patrol agents, Texas Hispanics, and utopian border ideas from politicians. Andrew spoke about his trips to the border and the importance of the US Border Patrol. Andrew discussed the Border Patrol agents who killed the Uvalde school shooter and Democratic Congressman Cuellar, opposing the Biden administration's immigration policies.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Parents in Uvalde, Texas Demands Answers and Accountability

08:19 GMT 27.05.2022
Parents in Uvalde, Texas Demand Answers and Accountability
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including actor Ray Liotta passing away at age 67, and the US confirming nine cases of Monkeypox.
GUESTS
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of Fault Lines | Beto O'Rourke, The Corporate Media Coverage of Texas School Shooting, and Journalism
Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Border Patrol Agents, Activists Seeking the End to Deportation, and Congressman Henry Cuellar
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about the coverage of the Texas mass shooting, the number of yearly mass shootings in America, and copycat shooters. Manila discussed her reaction to the Uvalde school shooting and how the media should cover school shootings. Manila discussed the political stunt done by Beto O'Rourke and the Democrats' goal of ending the Second Amendment.
In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Andrew Arthur about the public hate of US Border Patrol agents, Texas Hispanics, and utopian border ideas from politicians. Andrew spoke about his trips to the border and the importance of the US Border Patrol. Andrew discussed the Border Patrol agents who killed the Uvalde school shooter and Democratic Congressman Cuellar, opposing the Biden administration's immigration policies.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
