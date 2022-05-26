https://sputniknews.com/20220526/tory-mps-belive-bojo-getting-away-lightly-suspect-cover-up-as-abba-party-dodged-gray-probe--1095784418.html

Tory MPs Believe BoJo ‘Getting Away Lightly’, Suspect ‘Cover-Up’ as ‘Abba Party’ Dodged Gray Probe

Sue Gray’s final report into the so-called “partygate” scandal – a 60-page dossier shedding light on numerous alcohol-fuelled gatherings in Downing Street... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

Tory MPs have voiced concerns over what they believe may amount to a “cover-up” after Sue Gray admitted on Wednesday that she did not fully investigate a Downing Street “Abba-themed party" in the flat shared by Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, during coronavirus lockdown in the UK, reported The Guardian.One senior Tory MP was cited as saying that the gathering which had dodged thorough scrutiny had the potential to be “the most damaging event of the bunch for Johnson personally.” He added that it was highly suspicious the 13 November 2020 event in the flat above 11 Downing Street had not been looked at, given several of the people present were reportedly friends of Boris Johnson’s wife.Another frontbench Conservative MP could not contain disappointment over the fact the Sue Gray report “doesn’t clear up what parties did or didn’t happen in his flat”, adding: “I think he’s getting away lightly.”Sue Gray DossierThe senior civil servant submitted the final report into “partygate” at the conclusion of her six-month inquiry on 25 May, revealing that alcohol-fuelled gatherings had taken place in and around Downing Street between May 2020 and April 2021 while the country was under strict coronavirus lockdown rules.The 60-page dossier covering 16 events offered a lurid description of behavior that “was not in line with Covid guidance at the time,” with one person sick after getting drunk and a "minor altercation" between two others at a karaoke party.Junior civil servants, claimed the report, were led to believe that their involvement in these events was acceptable. Some staff had "witnessed or been subjected to behaviours at work which they had felt concerned about but at times felt unable to raise properly", and there were multiple examples of an "unacceptable" poor treatment of security and cleaning staff.‘Abba Party’ Dodges ProbeHowever, questions remained regarding what took place in the flat above 11 Downing Street on 13 November 2020, with snacks, a supply of alcohol and loud Abba music reportedly played.Gray’s full 60-page report had been delayed until the conclusion of a Metropolitan Police investigation. Operation Hillman wrapped up on 19 May resulting in 83 small Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) fines being issued against 83 people in regard to eight dates from May 2020 to April 2021. Boris Johnson, his wife, Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak also received a fine each in relation to a surprise party for the UK Prime Minister’s 56th birthday on 19 June 2020 that was found to have breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions.After Sue Gray had, accordingly, been given the green light to conclude her own probe, many had anticipated more damaging blowback for Boris Johnson, including in connection with the afore-mentioned gathering when Abba's “Winner Takes It All” was reportedly heard blasting out of the Number 11 flat.The senior civil servant began investigating the event in December 2021. The gathering, on 13 November 2020, was reportedly hosted by Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister's wife, to celebrate the departures of the PM’s senior aides - chief of staff, Dominic Cummings, and director of communications, Lee Cain.While Sue Gray was quick to establish that there had been alcohol on offer at the event, she shelved her inquiries in January, once Scotland Yard launched its own investigation. No fines were issued to any of the seven attendees, who included the Johnsons, Henry Newman, a special adviser, and four other political aides, reported The Telegraph.In her Wednesday-published report, Gray said she had “considered whether or not to conduct any further investigation into this event but concluded it was not appropriate or proportionate to do so”.Gray offered little insight into the “meeting” at Downing Street, saying it began after 6pm and Boris Johnson joined it at about 8pm, after which discussions “carried on later into the evening” with food and alcohol available.Some Tory MPs joined the opposition in voicing their surprise that the event had avoided thorough investigation.Chris Bryant, a Labour MP and chair of the Commons standards committee, was “mystified why this hasn’t been investigated by Sue Gray”.Boris Johnson fended off a barrage of direct questions on the issue from several MPs in the Commons chamber. Justin Madders, ex-shadow minister, asked:“Can he confirm for the record everyone who was there that evening and [that] there was no alcohol, no music, or anything else that people might reasonably conclude constituted a party?”The Prime Minister replied:The PM told the MPs in the Commons he was “humbled” by the findings of the probe in general, but insisted he attended leaving events for staff to “keep morale as high as possible”.He also pointed out that the police had not fined him for the “brief appearances” at what he believed were “work events”.“I had no knowledge of those subsequent proceedings because I simply wasn’t there,” stated Johnson. The PM now faces an inquiry from the House of Commons privileges committee on whether he misled parliament when he claimed that COVID-19 rules “had been observed at all times.”

