LIVE: Aftermath of Deadly Shooting in Texas School
At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday in a shooting at Robb Elementary school in the US state of Texas, believed to have been carried out
2022-05-26T13:55+0000
2022-05-26T13:58+0000
us
shooting
texas
Sputnik comes live from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, two days after Salvador Ramos opened fire and killed 19 children and 2 adults.US President Joe Biden has issued a proclamation ordering US flags to be flown at half-mast at public buildings and military facilities and vessels throughout 28 May in honour of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde. The president is expected to travel to Uvalde in the next few days to meet the families of the victims.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
texas
13:55 GMT 26.05.2022 (Updated: 13:58 GMT 26.05.2022)
