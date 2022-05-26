https://sputniknews.com/20220526/aftermath-of-deadly-shooting-in-texas-school-1095799253.html

Aftermath of Deadly Shooting in Texas School

Aftermath of Deadly Shooting in Texas School

At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday in a shooting at Robb Elementary school in the US state of Texas, believed to have been carried out... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, two days after Salvador Ramos opened fire and killed 19 children and 2 adults.US President Joe Biden has issued a proclamation ordering US flags to be flown at half-mast at public buildings and military facilities and vessels throughout 28 May in honour of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde. The president is expected to travel to Uvalde in the next few days to meet the families of the victims.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

