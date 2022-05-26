https://sputniknews.com/20220526/aftermath-of-deadly-shooting-in-texas-school-1095799253.html
Aftermath of Deadly Shooting in Texas School
Aftermath of Deadly Shooting in Texas School
At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday in a shooting at Robb Elementary school in the US state of Texas, believed to have been carried out... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-26T13:55+0000
2022-05-26T13:55+0000
2022-05-26T13:58+0000
us
shooting
texas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1a/1095799226_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_30b1f0d91d1d31f4153e1f90ad598a75.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, two days after Salvador Ramos opened fire and killed 19 children and 2 adults.US President Joe Biden has issued a proclamation ordering US flags to be flown at half-mast at public buildings and military facilities and vessels throughout 28 May in honour of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde. The president is expected to travel to Uvalde in the next few days to meet the families of the victims.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1a/1095799226_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0a3d6acb75d018d55257fbc8c0ec2336.jpg
Aftermath of fatal shooting in Uvalde
Aftermath of fatal shooting in Uvalde
2022-05-26T13:55+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, shooting, texas, видео
Aftermath of Deadly Shooting in Texas School
13:55 GMT 26.05.2022 (Updated: 13:58 GMT 26.05.2022)
At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday in a shooting at Robb Elementary school in the US state of Texas, believed to have been carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who was fatally shot by responding law enforcement officers.
Sputnik comes live from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, two days after Salvador Ramos opened fire and killed 19 children and 2 adults.
US President Joe Biden has issued a proclamation ordering US flags to be flown at half-mast at public buildings and military facilities and vessels throughout 28 May in honour of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde. The president is expected to travel to Uvalde in the next few days to meet the families of the victims.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!