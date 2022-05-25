International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220525/zaporozhye-region-to-set-course-for-becoming-part-of-russia-authorities-say-1095752486.html
Zaporozhye Region to Set Course for Becoming Part of Russia, Authorities Say
Zaporozhye Region to Set Course for Becoming Part of Russia, Authorities Say
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The Zaporozhye Region, after its complete liberation from Ukrainian nationalists, will set a course towards becoming part of Russia... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-25T03:06+0000
2022-05-25T03:16+0000
situation in ukraine
russia
zaporozhe
authorities
admission
kherson
ukraine
ukraine crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095752589_0:317:3077:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_06f3ad0b741a5f9e439b1cd8e25173e2.jpg
"There can be only one future for the Zaporozhye Region - it should be part of Russia, should become a full-fledged constituent entity of the Russian Federation. We do not need gray zones, we do not need the Zaporozhye People's Republic. We want to be part of Russia, as we always were for hundreds of years," Rogov said.According to Rogov, the path of integration and reunification of the region with Russia will be marked after the liberation of the regional center, the city of Zaporozhye. He noted that as of today, about two-thirds of the entire region were liberated from Ukrainian nationalists and are under the control of the Russian military.According to him, the Zaporozhye region can take its rightful place in the Southern federal district of Russia.The day before, similar statements were made by the new authorities of the Kherson Region, located to the west of Zaporozhye, who announced that they would turn to the Russian leadership about placing a permanent military base on their territory, and also that they were officially moving toward becoming part of Russia.The Russian military, during its special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporozhye Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the regions, broadcasting of Russian TV channels and radio stations has begun, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.
https://sputniknews.com/20220524/kherson-region-authorities-say-will-ask-russia-to-deploy-military-base-1095730250.html
zaporozhe
kherson
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095752589_161:0:2892:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0161ed96f30a20969203412f6f7376c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, zaporozhe, authorities, admission, kherson, ukraine, ukraine crisis

Zaporozhye Region to Set Course for Becoming Part of Russia, Authorities Say

03:06 GMT 25.05.2022 (Updated: 03:16 GMT 25.05.2022)
© Sputnik / Go to the photo bankA copy of the assault flag of the 150th Order of Kutuzov II degree of the Idritsa Rifle Division on Victory Square in Melitopol.
A copy of the assault flag of the 150th Order of Kutuzov II degree of the Idritsa Rifle Division on Victory Square in Melitopol. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2022
© Sputnik
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The Zaporozhye Region, after its complete liberation from Ukrainian nationalists, will set a course towards becoming part of Russia, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the region's military-civilian administration, told Sputnik.
"There can be only one future for the Zaporozhye Region - it should be part of Russia, should become a full-fledged constituent entity of the Russian Federation. We do not need gray zones, we do not need the Zaporozhye People's Republic. We want to be part of Russia, as we always were for hundreds of years," Rogov said.
"We have always been an advanced part of the Russian Empire. The population of the Zaporozhye Region is absolutely Russian in mentality, so it will take a few months to fully adapt. More and more people are actively in favor of rapprochement with Russia," he said.
According to Rogov, the path of integration and reunification of the region with Russia will be marked after the liberation of the regional center, the city of Zaporozhye. He noted that as of today, about two-thirds of the entire region were liberated from Ukrainian nationalists and are under the control of the Russian military.
"We are sure that the city will be liberated," he offered. "Ukrainian nationalists also understand that they will not be able to hold Zaporozhye, so they are already withdrawing their assets from the city and taking their families out. In the end, the city will be liberated," Rogov emphasized.
According to him, the Zaporozhye region can take its rightful place in the Southern federal district of Russia.
The day before, similar statements were made by the new authorities of the Kherson Region, located to the west of Zaporozhye, who announced that they would turn to the Russian leadership about placing a permanent military base on their territory, and also that they were officially moving toward becoming part of Russia.
Stela at the entrance to Kherson. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Authorities in Kherson Region to Call for Russian Military Base in Bid to Guarantee Security
Yesterday, 02:46 GMT
The Russian military, during its special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporozhye Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the regions, broadcasting of Russian TV channels and radio stations has begun, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала