https://sputniknews.com/20220525/zaporozhye-region-to-set-course-for-becoming-part-of-russia-authorities-say-1095752486.html

Zaporozhye Region to Set Course for Becoming Part of Russia, Authorities Say

Zaporozhye Region to Set Course for Becoming Part of Russia, Authorities Say

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The Zaporozhye Region, after its complete liberation from Ukrainian nationalists, will set a course towards becoming part of Russia... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-25T03:06+0000

2022-05-25T03:06+0000

2022-05-25T03:16+0000

situation in ukraine

russia

zaporozhe

authorities

admission

kherson

ukraine

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095752589_0:317:3077:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_06f3ad0b741a5f9e439b1cd8e25173e2.jpg

"There can be only one future for the Zaporozhye Region - it should be part of Russia, should become a full-fledged constituent entity of the Russian Federation. We do not need gray zones, we do not need the Zaporozhye People's Republic. We want to be part of Russia, as we always were for hundreds of years," Rogov said.According to Rogov, the path of integration and reunification of the region with Russia will be marked after the liberation of the regional center, the city of Zaporozhye. He noted that as of today, about two-thirds of the entire region were liberated from Ukrainian nationalists and are under the control of the Russian military.According to him, the Zaporozhye region can take its rightful place in the Southern federal district of Russia.The day before, similar statements were made by the new authorities of the Kherson Region, located to the west of Zaporozhye, who announced that they would turn to the Russian leadership about placing a permanent military base on their territory, and also that they were officially moving toward becoming part of Russia.The Russian military, during its special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporozhye Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the regions, broadcasting of Russian TV channels and radio stations has begun, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.

https://sputniknews.com/20220524/kherson-region-authorities-say-will-ask-russia-to-deploy-military-base-1095730250.html

zaporozhe

kherson

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, zaporozhe, authorities, admission, kherson, ukraine, ukraine crisis