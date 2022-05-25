https://sputniknews.com/20220525/zaporozhye-region-to-set-course-for-becoming-part-of-russia-authorities-say-1095752486.html
Zaporozhye Region to Set Course for Becoming Part of Russia, Authorities Say
According to Rogov, the path of integration and reunification of the region with Russia will be marked after the liberation of the regional center, the city of Zaporozhye. He noted that as of today, about two-thirds of the entire region were liberated from Ukrainian nationalists and are under the control of the Russian military.According to him, the Zaporozhye region can take its rightful place in the Southern federal district of Russia.The day before, similar statements were made by the new authorities of the Kherson Region, located to the west of Zaporozhye, who announced that they would turn to the Russian leadership about placing a permanent military base on their territory, and also that they were officially moving toward becoming part of Russia.The Russian military, during its special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporozhye Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the regions, broadcasting of Russian TV channels and radio stations has begun, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The Zaporozhye Region, after its complete liberation from Ukrainian nationalists, will set a course towards becoming part of Russia, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the region's military-civilian administration, told Sputnik.
"There can be only one future for the Zaporozhye Region - it should be part of Russia, should become a full-fledged constituent entity of the Russian Federation. We do not need gray zones, we do not need the Zaporozhye People's Republic. We want to be part of Russia, as we always were for hundreds of years," Rogov said.
"We have always been an advanced part of the Russian Empire. The population of the Zaporozhye Region is absolutely Russian in mentality, so it will take a few months to fully adapt. More and more people are actively in favor of rapprochement with Russia," he said.
According to Rogov, the path of integration and reunification of the region with Russia will be marked after the liberation of the regional center, the city of Zaporozhye. He noted that as of today, about two-thirds of the entire region were liberated from Ukrainian nationalists and are under the control of the Russian military.
"We are sure that the city will be liberated," he offered. "Ukrainian nationalists also understand that they will not be able to hold Zaporozhye, so they are already withdrawing their assets from the city and taking their families out. In the end, the city will be liberated," Rogov emphasized.
According to him, the Zaporozhye region can take its rightful place in the Southern federal district of Russia.
The day before, similar statements were made by the new authorities of the Kherson Region, located to the west of Zaporozhye, who announced that they would turn to the Russian leadership about placing a permanent military base on their territory, and also that they were officially moving toward becoming part of Russia.
The Russian military, during its special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporozhye Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the regions, broadcasting of Russian TV channels and radio stations has begun, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.