Kherson Region Authorities Say Will Ask Russia to Deploy Military Base

Kherson Region Authorities Say Will Ask Russia to Deploy Military Base

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The authorities of the Kherson Region will ask Russia to deploy a military base in the area, this will guarantee its security, Kirill... 24.05.2022, Sputnik International

"There should be a military base of the Russian Federation in the Kherson Region. We will ask for this, and the entire population is interested in this. First of all, this is vital and will become a guarantor of the security of the region and its inhabitants," Stremousov said.According to him, the Russian army is now protecting the Kherson Region from constant attempts by Ukrainian nationalists to launch missile attacks on villages and cities.Moreover, Russian, along with Ukrainian, will receive the status of a state language in the Kherson Region liberated from Ukrainian nationalists, Stremousov said.Stremousov added that teaching in schools and universities will be conducted in Russian, but at the request of parents, Ukrainian classes can also be formed.During the special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, the Russian military took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporozhye Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the regions, broadcasting of Russian TV channels and radio stations has begun, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.Earlier, when he visited the region, secretary of the general council of United Russia political party Andrey Turchak said that Russia has come to Kherson forever, and that there should be no doubt about this. In the meantime, Russian deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that the Kherson region has great prospects, the region will take its rightful place in the Russian family.

