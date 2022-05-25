US Congressman Escorted Out of Event After Being Heckled Over Alleged Ties With India's RSS - Video

https://sputniknews.com/20220525/us-congressman-escorted-out-of-event-after-being-heckled-over-alleged-ties-with-indias-rss---video-1095762702.html

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi was escorted out of an event after he was aggressively questioned by a heckler over his good relations with India’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), as seen in a video shared on Twitter on Wednesday.The Hindu nationalist RSS is the ideological parent organisation of India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Pieter Friedrich, the person who heckled Krishnamoorthi, shared the video after the tense exchange.“You have nothing to say”, he shouts, as Krishnamoorthi is escorted out of the venue.As per his website, Friedrich is a “freelance journalist specialising in analysis of current and historical affairs in South Asia” and focuses on the issue of Hindu nationalism.He has been involved in a campaign to force Krishnamoorthi to step down from office over his alleged proximity to Hindu nationalist groups allied with the RSS, a charge the congressman denies. The lawmaker has come under criticism for allegedly attending events organised by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), a New Jersey-based nonprofit “inspired” by the RSS, but which has no formal affiliation with the Indian organisation.Five democrats, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, have raised concerns over the safety of Muslims in India. They have also been critical of India’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), its policy in Kashmir, as well as New Delhi’s anti-terror legislation -- the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). US critics say that these laws, as well several state-level anti-religious conversion laws, discriminate against Muslims, who make up 20 percent of India's population.On the bilateral level, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar on 11 April in Washington that the Biden administration was monitoring “human rights abuses” by government and police officials.Jaishankar, however, rebutted Blinken’s observation a day later at a different event, indicating that New Delhi won’t be “reticent” to speak about human rights concerns in the US.Last May, Jaishankar said during a visit to the US that criticism of India's human rights record was part of a "political effort to depict our government in a certain way".

