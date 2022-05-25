International
https://sputniknews.com/20220525/israel-tells-us-it-eliminated-iranian-officer-allegedly-responsible-for-killings-worldwide---1095780884.html
Israel Tells US It Eliminated Iranian Officer Allegedly Responsible for Killings Worldwide - Reports
Israel Tells US It Eliminated Iranian Officer Allegedly Responsible for Killings Worldwide - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israeli officials have told the United States that Jerusalem eliminated the senior Iranian officer who was allegedly responsible for... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-25T23:40+0000
2022-05-25T23:47+0000
israel
us
officer
iran
assassination
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/11/1081189276_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_40a27c9977091995f7db94ad93ec5a62.jpg
The officer, Col. Sayad Khodayee, was deputy commander of a covert unit tasked to murder targeted people in various countries, the report said on Wednesday, citing the Israeli officials.Khodayee, 50, was killed on Sunday near his home in Tehran when two gunmen approached his car and fired five bullets, the report said.The Iranian government accused Israel for Khodayee's killing and the country's National Security Council promised a harsh response.The Israeli officials reassured the US government that by eliminating Khodayee they sent a message to Iran to stop the activities of the covert group within the Quds Force known as Unit 840, the report said.Israel claims Khodayee was allegedly responsible for operations in the Middle East near Iran and against civilians and officials from Europe, the United States, Kenya, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/11/1081189276_110:0:1891:1336_1920x0_80_0_0_63d2227508dbad1ebd9a88ad2429fb83.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, us, officer, iran, assassination

Israel Tells US It Eliminated Iranian Officer Allegedly Responsible for Killings Worldwide - Reports

23:40 GMT 25.05.2022 (Updated: 23:47 GMT 25.05.2022)
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitIsraeli special forces police officers run during a drill simulating an attack on a bus, in the port of Ashdod, Israel (File)
Israeli special forces police officers run during a drill simulating an attack on a bus, in the port of Ashdod, Israel (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2022
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israeli officials have told the United States that Jerusalem eliminated the senior Iranian officer who was allegedly responsible for killings of Israelis and other foreigners around the world, the New York Times reported.
The officer, Col. Sayad Khodayee, was deputy commander of a covert unit tasked to murder targeted people in various countries, the report said on Wednesday, citing the Israeli officials.
Khodayee, 50, was killed on Sunday near his home in Tehran when two gunmen approached his car and fired five bullets, the report said.
The Iranian government accused Israel for Khodayee's killing and the country's National Security Council promised a harsh response.
The Israeli officials reassured the US government that by eliminating Khodayee they sent a message to Iran to stop the activities of the covert group within the Quds Force known as Unit 840, the report said.
Israel claims Khodayee was allegedly responsible for operations in the Middle East near Iran and against civilians and officials from Europe, the United States, Kenya, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала