Biden Reportedly Planning Trip to Texas Following Elementary School Shooting
Biden Reportedly Planning Trip to Texas Following Elementary School Shooting
25.05.2022
The White House staff planning the visit are finalising the details of the trip but are mindful not to distract from the ongoing response efforts, the report said, citing sources familiar with planning the trip.At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday during a shooting at Robb Elementary school. It is said to have been carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Romas, who was shot dead by responding law enforcement officers.All 21 of the victims at the school were killed inside the same classroom, Texas Department for Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez said on Wednesday.Romas also also shot his grandmother before making his way to the elementary school but did not kill her, Olivarez added.Biden issued a proclamation following the shooting in which he ordered US flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings and military facilities and vessels through 28 May in honor of the victims of the shooting.
https://sputniknews.com/20220525/birthday-rifles--veiled-warnings-what-is-known-about-texas-school-shooting-that-left-19-kids-dead-1095757072.html
Biden Reportedly Planning Trip to Texas Following Elementary School Shooting

15:42 GMT 25.05.2022
President Joe Biden walks among tombstones as he arrives at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., to attend a Mass, Saturday, May 14, 2022.
President Joe Biden walks among tombstones as he arrives at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., to attend a Mass, Saturday, May 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2022
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden is planning to visit Texas after the elementary school shooting in the city of Uvalde that resulted in the death of 21 persons, CNN reported on Wednesday.
The White House staff planning the visit are finalising the details of the trip but are mindful not to distract from the ongoing response efforts, the report said, citing sources familiar with planning the trip.
At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday during a shooting at Robb Elementary school. It is said to have been carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Romas, who was shot dead by responding law enforcement officers.
All 21 of the victims at the school were killed inside the same classroom, Texas Department for Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez said on Wednesday.
Romas also also shot his grandmother before making his way to the elementary school but did not kill her, Olivarez added.
Biden issued a proclamation following the shooting in which he ordered US flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings and military facilities and vessels through 28 May in honor of the victims of the shooting.
