https://sputniknews.com/20220524/who-says-aware-of-131-monkeypox-human-cases-in-17-non-endemic-countries-1095739650.html
WHO Says Aware of 131 Monkeypox Human Cases in 17 Non-Endemic Countries
WHO Says Aware of 131 Monkeypox Human Cases in 17 Non-Endemic Countries
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday it is aware of 131 human cases of monkeypox infection and another 106 are being... 24.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-24T11:11+0000
2022-05-24T11:11+0000
2022-05-24T11:11+0000
monkeypox
world health organization (who)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/12/1083408903_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_871870e093a7ea040b8b0e26be18c1bc.jpg
As of 23 May, 17 non-endemic countries reported 131 cases of monkeypox, while Sudan and Argentina are investigating suspected infections, according to a WHO presentation at the World Health Convention, taking place in Geneva from 22-28 May.The highest number of 40 cases have been recorded in Spain, 37 in Portugal and 20 in the United Kingdom. Another 106 cases are under investigation, with 51 of them in Spain, according to the presentation.Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. Monkeypox can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/12/1083408903_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_84607d81ee06f6068b8984bb20ce248a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
monkeypox, world health organization (who)
WHO Says Aware of 131 Monkeypox Human Cases in 17 Non-Endemic Countries
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday it is aware of 131 human cases of monkeypox infection and another 106 are being investigated.
As of 23 May, 17 non-endemic countries reported 131 cases of monkeypox
, while Sudan and Argentina are investigating suspected infections, according to a WHO presentation at the World Health Convention, taking place in Geneva from 22-28 May.
The highest number of 40 cases have been recorded in Spain, 37 in Portugal and 20 in the United Kingdom. Another 106 cases are under investigation, with 51 of them in Spain, according to the presentation.
Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. Monkeypox can be transmitted through body fluids
, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.