WHO Says Aware of 131 Monkeypox Human Cases in 17 Non-Endemic Countries
WHO Says Aware of 131 Monkeypox Human Cases in 17 Non-Endemic Countries
24.05.2022
As of 23 May, 17 non-endemic countries reported 131 cases of monkeypox, while Sudan and Argentina are investigating suspected infections, according to a WHO presentation at the World Health Convention, taking place in Geneva from 22-28 May.The highest number of 40 cases have been recorded in Spain, 37 in Portugal and 20 in the United Kingdom. Another 106 cases are under investigation, with 51 of them in Spain, according to the presentation.Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. Monkeypox can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.
WHO Says Aware of 131 Monkeypox Human Cases in 17 Non-Endemic Countries

11:11 GMT 24.05.2022
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
