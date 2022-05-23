https://sputniknews.com/20220523/who-expert-monkeypox-likely-spread-by-sex-at-raves-in-spain--belgium--1095728077.html

WHO Expert: Monkeypox Likely Spread by Sex at Raves in Spain & Belgium

WHO Expert: Monkeypox Likely Spread by Sex at Raves in Spain & Belgium

According to the UN’s public health agency, contact tracing is key in controlling the spread of infectious disease pathogens such as the monkeypox virus, which... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-23T23:19+0000

2022-05-23T23:19+0000

2022-05-23T23:19+0000

us

north america

europe

australia

us centers for disease control and prevention

uk

infection transmission

outbreak

public health

monkeypox

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/17/1095728048_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4d7e9edd4b8e5aeb07641fcf7fc225b7.jpg

Health experts believe that the recent outbreaks of monkeypox in North America and Europe could have ties to sexual acts that recently took place at raves in both Spain and Belgium, according to longtime WHO adviser Dr. David Heymann, who previously led the agency’s emergencies department.Heymann, on Friday, chaired an urgent WHO advisory group meeting to assess the outbreaks.Scotland and Denmark recently joined the ranks of countries with confirmed cases of monkeypox. In both cases, the affected individual has received medical care and the proper health agencies are now performing contact tracing.As monkeypox has been more commonly found in Central and West Africa in recent years, the current outbreak of the fever and rash-inducing disease has caused panic in areas such as Belgium, where those infected with monkeypox have been ordered to quarantine for 21 days.At the same time, the US appears to be attempting to pace its response to monkeypox after US President Joe Biden first said “it is something that everybody should be concerned about.”The US is reportedly mulling whether to offer smallpox vaccines to health workers at risk of being exposed to the disease, as the vaccine has been shown to prevent its spread.As of now, experts do not believe widespread transmission of monkeypox will likely occur.The WHO expert’s comments come as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the UK’s Health Security Agency have highlighted that a significant concentration of cases have been identified among men who have had sexual contact with other men. Monkeypox cases have not been exclusively identified among men who have sex with men.Those infected with the rare disease typically experience flu-like symptoms, such as fever, muscle weakness, chills, and exhaustion at the onset. Those initial signs are followed by swelling in the lymph nodes and a widespread rash across one’s face and body, including the palms, soles, and inner mouth.Infection typically occurs after exposure to broken skin, large respiratory droplets, mucous membranes, infected bodily fluids, and soiled or contaminated bed linens.

https://sputniknews.com/20220523/scotland-denmark-confirm-first-cases-of-monkeypox-1095720996.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220523/un-aids-body-says-media-monkeypox-reports-are-homophobic-and-racist-1095714519.html

us

north america

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

us, north america, europe, australia, us centers for disease control and prevention, uk, infection transmission, outbreak, public health, monkeypox, gay sex