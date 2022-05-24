https://sputniknews.com/20220524/watchdog-sounds-alarm-calls-for-fec-to-probe-swiss-billionaire-over-donations-to-democratic-causes-1095731322.html

Watchdog Sounds Alarm, Calls for FEC to Probe Swiss Billionaire Over Donations to Democratic Causes

Hansjorg Wyss, a Swiss-born resident of Wyoming who has an estimated net worth of $5.1 billion, sold medical device manufacturing company Synthes USA to... 24.05.2022, Sputnik International

Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of Americans for Public Trust, is urging the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to “take action” and probe a complaint filed against Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, a donor for Democratic causes who stands accused of giving millions to so-called dark money groups.The group first called on the FEC to take action in its May 2021 complaint against Wyss, who contributed over $135 million to the Sixteen Thirty Fund.Some $60 million of that then went to fund super PACs that supported US President Joe Biden, according to Sutherland.The complaint accuses Wyss of “potentially funneling hundreds of millions of dollars” via the Arabella Advisors.Spokespersons for Wyss have reportedly told the Daily Mail that his donations are permissible because he is supporting causes, rather than directly funneling money to political candidates.

