Grindr Alerts Users to Look Out For Monkeypox Tell-Tale Rash

Grindr Alerts Users to Look Out For Monkeypox Tell-Tale Rash

The virus has disproportionately affected men who have sex with men, with monkeypox cases detected in the United States, Canada, Australia and numerous... 24.05.2022, Sputnik International

LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr has sent out notifications urging gay and bisexual men to look out for monkeypox symptoms, particularly unusual rashes.The app also provided the users with a link enabling them to find their local sexual health clinic in case they don't have their own doctor.Monkeypox, which is endemic in some African countries, can be transmitted through a range of ways, including exchanging bodily fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. Grindr has noted that this includes a risk of infection via sexual intercourse or through contaminated bedding, as well as sex toys.Cases have already been detected in the US, Australia, Canada, and many European countries, with Spain and Portugal recording the highest number of cases to date. Scientists believe that the international outbreak could have been triggered by sex raves in Belgium and Spain.Symptoms include headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, as well as chills and exhaustion.Those who discover monkeypox symptoms are advised to seek medical care and "abstain from sexual activities or any other type of activities involving close contact until monkeypox is either excluded or the infection is resolved."

