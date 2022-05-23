https://sputniknews.com/20220523/us-marine-corps-training-center-placed-on-lockdown-after-reports-of-shooting-1095723825.html
US Marine Corps Training Center Placed on Lockdown After Reports of Shooting
US Marine Corps Training Center Placed on Lockdown After Reports of Shooting
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) at the Twentynine Palms base in California has been placed on lockdown following... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-23T18:30+0000
2022-05-23T18:30+0000
2022-05-23T18:30+0000
us
marine corps
shooting
lockdown
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107419/84/1074198494_0:252:4844:2977_1920x0_80_0_0_954232994dcd4b0c18c2769a635255fd.jpg
“We have received reports of shots fired on board MCAGCC. The MCAGCC Provost Marshals Office is currently responding to the situation. The installation has entered a lockdown state and all personnel are required to shelter in place,” the center said via Twitter.The reports of shots fired came in at 8:52 a.m. local time and came in anonymously, the center added. It also said that the situation is developing and updates will be issued when available.The MCAGCC at Twentynine Palms is the largest US Marine Corps base, covering over 900 square miles and containing a population of over 8,400 people.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107419/84/1074198494_270:0:4575:3229_1920x0_80_0_0_5a81cfb73e1b9443aef3482830f69c9f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, marine corps, shooting, lockdown
US Marine Corps Training Center Placed on Lockdown After Reports of Shooting
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) at the Twentynine Palms base in California has been placed on lockdown following reports of shots fired, the center said on Monday.
“We have received reports of shots fired on board MCAGCC. The MCAGCC Provost Marshals Office is currently responding to the situation. The installation has entered a lockdown state and all personnel are required to shelter in place,” the center said via Twitter.
The reports of shots fired came in at 8:52 a.m. local time and came in anonymously, the center added. It also said that the situation is developing and updates will be issued when available.
The MCAGCC at Twentynine Palms is the largest US Marine Corps base, covering over 900 square miles and containing a population of over 8,400 people.