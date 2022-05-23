https://sputniknews.com/20220523/us-marine-corps-training-center-placed-on-lockdown-after-reports-of-shooting-1095723825.html

US Marine Corps Training Center Placed on Lockdown After Reports of Shooting

US Marine Corps Training Center Placed on Lockdown After Reports of Shooting

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) at the Twentynine Palms base in California has been placed on lockdown following... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-23T18:30+0000

2022-05-23T18:30+0000

2022-05-23T18:30+0000

us

marine corps

shooting

lockdown

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107419/84/1074198494_0:252:4844:2977_1920x0_80_0_0_954232994dcd4b0c18c2769a635255fd.jpg

“We have received reports of shots fired on board MCAGCC. The MCAGCC Provost Marshals Office is currently responding to the situation. The installation has entered a lockdown state and all personnel are required to shelter in place,” the center said via Twitter.The reports of shots fired came in at 8:52 a.m. local time and came in anonymously, the center added. It also said that the situation is developing and updates will be issued when available.The MCAGCC at Twentynine Palms is the largest US Marine Corps base, covering over 900 square miles and containing a population of over 8,400 people.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, marine corps, shooting, lockdown