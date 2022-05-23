International
https://sputniknews.com/20220523/us-marine-corps-training-center-placed-on-lockdown-after-reports-of-shooting-1095723825.html
US Marine Corps Training Center Placed on Lockdown After Reports of Shooting
US Marine Corps Training Center Placed on Lockdown After Reports of Shooting
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) at the Twentynine Palms base in California has been placed on lockdown following... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-23T18:30+0000
2022-05-23T18:30+0000
us
marine corps
shooting
lockdown
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107419/84/1074198494_0:252:4844:2977_1920x0_80_0_0_954232994dcd4b0c18c2769a635255fd.jpg
“We have received reports of shots fired on board MCAGCC. The MCAGCC Provost Marshals Office is currently responding to the situation. The installation has entered a lockdown state and all personnel are required to shelter in place,” the center said via Twitter.The reports of shots fired came in at 8:52 a.m. local time and came in anonymously, the center added. It also said that the situation is developing and updates will be issued when available.The MCAGCC at Twentynine Palms is the largest US Marine Corps base, covering over 900 square miles and containing a population of over 8,400 people.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107419/84/1074198494_270:0:4575:3229_1920x0_80_0_0_5a81cfb73e1b9443aef3482830f69c9f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, marine corps, shooting, lockdown

US Marine Corps Training Center Placed on Lockdown After Reports of Shooting

18:30 GMT 23.05.2022
© Courtesy of US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Dalton S. SwanbeckU.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Elliot Holter, a heavy equipment mechanic with Combat Service Support Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion (MSB), I Marine Expeditionary Force, zeroes his rifle combat optic on his M4A1 service rifle during a live fire range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018.
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Elliot Holter, a heavy equipment mechanic with Combat Service Support Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion (MSB), I Marine Expeditionary Force, zeroes his rifle combat optic on his M4A1 service rifle during a live fire range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2022
© Courtesy of US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Dalton S. Swanbeck
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) at the Twentynine Palms base in California has been placed on lockdown following reports of shots fired, the center said on Monday.
“We have received reports of shots fired on board MCAGCC. The MCAGCC Provost Marshals Office is currently responding to the situation. The installation has entered a lockdown state and all personnel are required to shelter in place,” the center said via Twitter.
The reports of shots fired came in at 8:52 a.m. local time and came in anonymously, the center added. It also said that the situation is developing and updates will be issued when available.
The MCAGCC at Twentynine Palms is the largest US Marine Corps base, covering over 900 square miles and containing a population of over 8,400 people.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала