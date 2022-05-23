https://sputniknews.com/20220523/un-aids-body-says-media-monkeypox-reports-are-homophobic-and-racist-1095714519.html

UN AIDS Body Says Media Monkeypox Reports Are 'Homophobic and Racist'

UN AIDS Body Says Media Monkeypox Reports Are 'Homophobic and Racist'

The potentially fatal virus, a relative of the eradicated smallpox and harmless cowpox, is endemic to central and western Africa. A large proportion of the... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-23T12:20+0000

2022-05-23T12:20+0000

2022-05-23T12:20+0000

monkeypox

uk

united nations

gay

lgbt

hiv/aids

world health organization (who)

britain

great britain

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095613482_0:194:3000:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_6dd2cd83e8cba1c7f848fc805a108809.jpg

The United Nations (UN) AIDS agency has accused the media of "homophobic and racist" reporting on the outbreaks of the monkeypox virus in Western countries.UNAIDS confirmed that "a significant proportion" of the monkeypox cases identified in North and South America, Europe and Australia was among gay or bisexual men.The potentially fatal virus, a relative of the eradicated smallpox and harmless cowpox, is endemic only to central and western Africa.But the agency claimed that the media's reference to gay men and Africans "reinforce homophobic and racist stereotypes and exacerbate stigma".The UN's World Health Organisation (WHO) has registered 92 confirmed cases of monkeypox outside Africa since the start of the outbreak and 28 more suspected infections. In Britain, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has urged gay and bisexual men to be cautious after noting a disproportionately high share of the 20 British cases identified so far among their community.Hopkins stressed that the British outbreak was unusual as many infected individuals had not visited endemic regions of Africa or been in contact with someone from them. "We are finding cases that have no identified contact with an individual from west Africa, which is what we've seen previously in this country," she said.The UKHSA is the government agency that managed the British response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://sputniknews.com/20220522/suspected-monkeypox-case-in-greece-turns-out-to-be-chickenpox---eody-1095705793.html

united nations

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

monkeypox, uk, united nations, gay, lgbt, hiv/aids, world health organization (who), britain, great britain, covid-19