WHO Confirms 92 Monkeypox Cases, 28 Suspected Cases Across 12 Countries

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Sunday that a total of 92 confirmed monkeypox cases and 28 suspected cases have been recorded in... 22.05.2022, Sputnik International

The organisation noted that no monkeypox-related deaths have been recorded so far, adding that "cases have mainly but not exclusively been identified amongst men who have sex with men (MSM) seeking care in primary care and sexual health clinics."WHO expects a rise in monkeypox cases since it has expanded its surveillance in non-endemic areas. At the same time, the organisation said that the spread of monkeypox in non-endemic countries is "a highly unusual event" given that none of the diseased have had direct travel links to an endemic area.Monkeypox is a rare viral disease, which is usually transmitted to people from wild animals but also can be transmitted from human to human through bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The disease fatality rate is ranging from 1% to 10%.

