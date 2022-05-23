https://sputniknews.com/20220523/solomon-islands-unveils-inaugural-chinese-fm-visit-as-west-ponders-pacific-challenges-1095719114.html

Solomon Islands Unveils Inaugural Chinese FM Visit as West Ponders Pacific Challenges

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare announced on Monday that a high-level Chinese government delegation will visit the country later this week. The delegation, which is to be led by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, constitutes the first such visit by a Chinese foreign minister to the Pacific country.Wang and his 20-member delegation will spend a day in the Solomon Island capital Honiara, attending various high-level meetings, including with Prime Minister Sogavare.During the visit, the two countries will look to sign a “number of key bilateral agreements”, according to China’s ambassador in Honiara, Li Ming, including a security agreement that triggered concerns in Australia and its allies. For his part, Sogavare claimed that Wang Yi’s visit will mark a milestone in Solomon Islands-China relations.The much-awaited visit may see fresh Chinese investment in mining and tuna processing, while Wang Yi may also visit Kiribati and Tonga, two island nations with high Chinese investment in sectors such as fishing and agriculture.Australia's former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has accused Beijing of exerting "enormous pressure" on Pacific island countries, claiming that China did not "play by the same rules as transparent liberal democracies." He offered no further details on his accusations.In efforts to halt the China-Solomon Islands security agreement, the White House dispatched a high-level delegation to Honiara in April which looked to persuade the Sogavare government not to sign the pact, saying it would "intensify engagement in the region." The US and its allies are worried about the potential of Chinese military bases on the islands, a concern rejected by Beijing.Sogavare, who switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to mainland China in 2019, has defended the security pact, however, saying the agreement was necessary to deal with the "internal security situation."The Pacific country witnessed violent riots last November as the people of Malaita Province accused Sogavare of ignoring their basic needs. Another cause for protest was the demand to restore diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which Beijing views as a breakaway province. Rioters targeted Chinese-built infrastructure.

