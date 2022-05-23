https://sputniknews.com/20220523/iran-plans-to-develop-its-own-heavy-battlecruisers-1095717173.html

Iran Plans to Develop Its Own Heavy Battlecruisers

Iran Plans to Develop Its Own Heavy Battlecruisers

In 2021, Iran introduced a number of domestically¬made vessels to its Navy, including the Alvand destroyer, four Martoob al-Sabehat 15 Type submarines and 110...

Iranian Navy Commander Rear-Admiral Shahram Irani has unveiled plans to develop domestically-made heavy battlecruisers and the formation of a naval task group for overseas missions.As for the task group, it will involve 11 warships and is expected to boost the operational capabilities of the Iranian Navy, according to Irani.He added that the other programmes would include the formation of naval divisions carrying drones, as well as the development of reconnaissance vessels and electronic warfare ships.Last year, the rear-admiral pledged that Iranian warships will receive upgraded missiles for on-board air defence systems which, in turn, will be refurbished so that they can engage enemy aircraft and missiles at greater ranges than at present.Tehran has been investing significantly in its domestic defence industry, making it a priority after the international community banned it from buying foreign weapons.The ban remained in place until October 2020, during which Iran managed to achieve independence from foreign defence suppliers in most areas, including drone and fighter jet construction, the development and manufacturing of small arms, warships, missiles and air defence systems.

