https://sputniknews.com/20220523/iran-plans-to-develop-its-own-heavy-battlecruisers-1095717173.html
Iran Plans to Develop Its Own Heavy Battlecruisers
Iran Plans to Develop Its Own Heavy Battlecruisers
In 2021, Iran introduced a number of domestically¬made vessels to its Navy, including the Alvand destroyer, four Martoob al-Sabehat 15 Type submarines and 110... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-23T12:14+0000
2022-05-23T12:14+0000
2022-05-23T12:14+0000
iran
navy
commander
battlecruiser
development
agenda
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/09/1080410584_0:40:1200:715_1920x0_80_0_0_7a07334dbe5a1c18a78dd32dbcfdf306.jpg
Iranian Navy Commander Rear-Admiral Shahram Irani has unveiled plans to develop domestically-made heavy battlecruisers and the formation of a naval task group for overseas missions.As for the task group, it will involve 11 warships and is expected to boost the operational capabilities of the Iranian Navy, according to Irani.He added that the other programmes would include the formation of naval divisions carrying drones, as well as the development of reconnaissance vessels and electronic warfare ships.Last year, the rear-admiral pledged that Iranian warships will receive upgraded missiles for on-board air defence systems which, in turn, will be refurbished so that they can engage enemy aircraft and missiles at greater ranges than at present.Tehran has been investing significantly in its domestic defence industry, making it a priority after the international community banned it from buying foreign weapons.The ban remained in place until October 2020, during which Iran managed to achieve independence from foreign defence suppliers in most areas, including drone and fighter jet construction, the development and manufacturing of small arms, warships, missiles and air defence systems.
https://sputniknews.com/20210911/khamenei-lauds-irans-naval-might-as-mini-armada-that-terrorized-us-on-high-seas-returns-home-1088987455.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/09/1080410584_98:0:1103:754_1920x0_80_0_0_2eeb69bf7c3a207a33e6f89070dc349a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
iran, navy, commander, battlecruiser, development, agenda
Iran Plans to Develop Its Own Heavy Battlecruisers
In 2021, Iran introduced a number of domestically¬made vessels to its Navy, including the Alvand destroyer, four Martoob al-Sabehat 15 Type submarines and 110 combat speedboats.
Iranian Navy Commander Rear-Admiral Shahram Irani has unveiled plans to develop domestically-made heavy battlecruisers and the formation of a naval task group for overseas missions.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said that the battlecruisers would be developed in line with a road map outlined by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is also the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces.
As for the task group, it will involve 11 warships and is expected to boost the operational capabilities of the Iranian Navy, according to Irani.
11 September 2021, 14:33 GMT
He added that the other programmes would include the formation of naval divisions carrying drones, as well as the development of reconnaissance vessels and electronic warfare ships.
The remarks come a few weeks after Irani said that the production of two indigenous destroyers, the Zagros and the Damavand-2, has made significant progress and that they will enter service “in the near future”.
Last year, the rear-admiral pledged that Iranian warships will receive upgraded missiles for on-board air defence systems which, in turn, will be refurbished so that they can engage enemy aircraft and missiles at greater ranges than at present.
Tehran has been investing significantly in its domestic defence industry, making it a priority after the international community banned it from buying foreign weapons.
The ban remained in place until October 2020, during which Iran managed to achieve independence from foreign defence suppliers in most areas, including drone and fighter jet construction, the development and manufacturing of small arms, warships, missiles and air defence systems.