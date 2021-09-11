Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Commemoration Ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City Marks Twenty Years Since 9/11 Attacks

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210911/khamenei-lauds-irans-naval-might-as-mini-armada-that-terrorized-us-on-high-seas-returns-home-1088987455.html
Khamenei Lauds Iran's Naval Might as Mini-Armada That Terrorised US on High Seas Returns Home
Khamenei Lauds Iran's Naval Might as Mini-Armada That Terrorised US on High Seas Returns Home
Iran deployed a pair of warships on a 45,000 km journey spanning three oceans in May, with the trip including the Islamic Republic's first-ever deployment in... 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-11T14:33+0000
2021-09-11T14:44+0000
world
iran
iranian navy
ayatollah seyed ali khamenei
sahand
makran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083181860_0:63:1201:738_1920x0_80_0_0_a303675d1be95013ced7adf84d458d54.png
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has heaped praise on Iran's Navy over the "momentous naval mission" carried out by the Sahand destroyer and the Makran forward base and support vessel during their 133-day, cross-oceanic, cross-continental voyage.Ordering the military to continue to "maintain and upgrade" its capabilities, the supreme leader asked Mousavi to convey his personal "gratitude and appreciation to the commander and to every single member of the flotilla" over the success of the mission.The 75th fleet returned to its home port on Tuesday after a whirlwind, 45,000-km (28,000-nautical mile) trip that took it across three oceans and past 55 countries on three continents. The flotilla set sail from Bandar Abbas in May, travelling through the northern and western Indian Ocean, past the Cape of Good Hope and into the South Atlantic, where it sailed northward. In June, US officials and media expressed concerns that the ships were on route to Venezuela – Iran's Latin American ally, and that they may have been carrying economic assistance or even weapons. Instead, the ships continued north into the northern Atlantic Ocean, past the English Channel and into the Baltic Sea, docking in St. Petersburg to take part in a grand parade dedicated to the 325th anniversary of the founding of the Russian Navy in late July.'Gates of the Atlantic Opened to Us'Iran's naval officers appeared to be mindful of the psychological impact their ships' presence in places they'd never been before had on the United States. In July, Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi, then commander of Iran's Navy, said the flotilla's deployment sent "a special message" to America. Rear Adm. Shahram Irani, who replaced Khanzadi in August following presidential elections, emphasised last week that the flotilla was able to complete the trip without assistance from any other nation, and said that the warships did not need to make any port calls. He promised that Iran would continue to maintain its "determining presence in the oceans".The Sahand is a Moudge-class (literally "Wave-class") warship with a 2,500-tonne displacement, is 95 metres long, and has a complement of 140 officers and seamen. The ship's equipment includes long-range radar, electronic warfare and decoy systems, naval guns, cannons, and machine guns, as well as surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles, in addition to anti-submarine torpedoes and a landing bay sufficient to hold one helicopter.The Makran, named after the coastal region of Baluchistan, is a new class of ship for Iran's Navy built from a converted oil tanker. The 230 metre-long, 111,000+ tonne vessel is designed to serve as a mobile sea base for ultra-long-range naval operations, and is able to transport fuel, supplies, weapons, and a wide variety of military equipment both in its hull and on its deck. Its defences reportedly include rocket-launching speedboats and submersibles, drones, and helicopters, as well as advanced cruise missiles. The ship is also theoretically able to deploy almost any road-mobile piece of armament in use by the Iranian Army, coastal defence, or air defence forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20210725/iranian-warship-that-petrified-us-and-uk-on-high-seas-spotted-at-russian-naval-parade--video-1083458379.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210711/irans-navy-chief-admits-tehran-sent-warships-to-atlantic-partly-to-annoy-americans-1083362149.html
iran
makran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083181860_66:0:1133:800_1920x0_80_0_0_76ab5433c2dc5508f296c32ac3340c9c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, iran, iranian navy, ayatollah seyed ali khamenei, sahand, makran

Khamenei Lauds Iran's Naval Might as Mini-Armada That Terrorised US on High Seas Returns Home

14:33 GMT 11.09.2021 (Updated: 14:44 GMT 11.09.2021)
© Photo : Twitter / @Iran_MilitaryThe Makran expeditionary sea base and fuel ship and Sahand frigate.
The Makran expeditionary sea base and fuel ship and Sahand frigate. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© Photo : Twitter / @Iran_Military
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Iran deployed a pair of warships on a 45,000 km journey spanning three oceans in May, with the trip including the Islamic Republic's first-ever deployment in the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a stopover in Russia to take part in a grand naval parade.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has heaped praise on Iran's Navy over the "momentous naval mission" carried out by the Sahand destroyer and the Makran forward base and support vessel during their 133-day, cross-oceanic, cross-continental voyage.

"I express my congratulations on the mighty and honourable return of the 75th Flotilla of the Naval Force of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran from the daunting mission in the Atlantic Ocean, which was conducted for the first time in the country's navigation history", Khamenei said, in a message sent to Iranian Army Commander Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi on Saturday.

Ordering the military to continue to "maintain and upgrade" its capabilities, the supreme leader asked Mousavi to convey his personal "gratitude and appreciation to the commander and to every single member of the flotilla" over the success of the mission.
The 75th fleet returned to its home port on Tuesday after a whirlwind, 45,000-km (28,000-nautical mile) trip that took it across three oceans and past 55 countries on three continents. The flotilla set sail from Bandar Abbas in May, travelling through the northern and western Indian Ocean, past the Cape of Good Hope and into the South Atlantic, where it sailed northward. In June, US officials and media expressed concerns that the ships were on route to Venezuela – Iran's Latin American ally, and that they may have been carrying economic assistance or even weapons. Instead, the ships continued north into the northern Atlantic Ocean, past the English Channel and into the Baltic Sea, docking in St. Petersburg to take part in a grand parade dedicated to the 325th anniversary of the founding of the Russian Navy in late July.
Iran's Sahand destroyer cruises through Russian waters off St. Petersburg during parade dedicated to 325th anniversary of founding of Russian Navy. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2021
Iranian Warship That Petrified US and UK on High Seas Spotted at Russian Naval Parade – Video
25 July, 11:42 GMT
'Gates of the Atlantic Opened to Us'
Iran's naval officers appeared to be mindful of the psychological impact their ships' presence in places they'd never been before had on the United States. In July, Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi, then commander of Iran's Navy, said the flotilla's deployment sent "a special message" to America.

"The United states is concerned that today, for the first time in Iran's history, the gates of the Atlantic have been opened to us. The Americans have set up bases around us over the years, and today they are terrified when we are 5,000 km away. This fear is because the presence of Iran breaks the hegemony of the United States", Khanzadi said.

Rear Adm. Shahram Irani, who replaced Khanzadi in August following presidential elections, emphasised last week that the flotilla was able to complete the trip without assistance from any other nation, and said that the warships did not need to make any port calls. He promised that Iran would continue to maintain its "determining presence in the oceans".
This image made from a video released on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, by the Iranian Army shows a helicopter landing on Makran logistics vessel during a navy drill - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2021
Iran’s Navy Chief Admits Tehran Sent Warships to Atlantic Partly to Annoy Americans
11 July, 19:02 GMT
The Sahand is a Moudge-class (literally "Wave-class") warship with a 2,500-tonne displacement, is 95 metres long, and has a complement of 140 officers and seamen. The ship's equipment includes long-range radar, electronic warfare and decoy systems, naval guns, cannons, and machine guns, as well as surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles, in addition to anti-submarine torpedoes and a landing bay sufficient to hold one helicopter.
The Makran, named after the coastal region of Baluchistan, is a new class of ship for Iran's Navy built from a converted oil tanker. The 230 metre-long, 111,000+ tonne vessel is designed to serve as a mobile sea base for ultra-long-range naval operations, and is able to transport fuel, supplies, weapons, and a wide variety of military equipment both in its hull and on its deck. Its defences reportedly include rocket-launching speedboats and submersibles, drones, and helicopters, as well as advanced cruise missiles. The ship is also theoretically able to deploy almost any road-mobile piece of armament in use by the Iranian Army, coastal defence, or air defence forces.
203000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:36 GMTHarris: September 11 Attacks Anniversary Reminds Americans Unity Can Be Achieved
15:17 GMTDespite Toying With 'Mini Brexit' Norway Not Expected to 'Jeopardise' Ties with EU Bloc
15:17 GMTMeghan Markle Won't Appear in a New Documentary on Prince Philip
14:33 GMTKhamenei Lauds Iran's Naval Might as Mini-Armada That Terrorised US on High Seas Returns Home
14:31 GMTPolice Use Tear Gas During Protests Against Health Passes in Paris
14:02 GMTEx-UK Defence Secretary Threatened UK Gov't With 'World's Biggest S**tshow', Claims Explosive Memoir
14:02 GMT'We Wish Him the Best But Life Goes On': Juventus Manager Ruminates on CR7 Departure
13:47 GMTGeorge W. Bush Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
13:44 GMT'Jill, What is It?' Joe Biden's First Reaction to 9/11 in Spotlight on 20th Anniversary of Attacks
13:20 GMTJet Fuel Can Melt Steel Beams? 9/11 Eyewitness Reveals Why He Doesn’t Believe It Was an Inside Job
13:03 GMTPentagon Holds Ceremony in Memory of Victims of 9/11 Attacks
12:34 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Hailed as ‘Out-of-the-Ordinary Phenomenon’ Worthy of NASA Scrutiny by Ex-Teammate
12:23 GMTRussian MiG-31 Scrambled to Escort Norwegian Air Force Plane Over Barents Sea
12:19 GMTCommemoration Ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City Marks Twenty Years Since 9/11 Attacks
11:48 GMT'Hard Times': COVID Looms Over Ganesha Festivities as Indian Sculptors Fear Worst is Yet to Come
11:44 GMTMumbai Woman Dies After Rapist Purportedly Tortures Her With Iron Rod
11:42 GMT'Devastating': Sen. Rand Paul Fumes Over NYT Report Saying US 'Erroneously' Killed Afghan Civilian
11:40 GMTHamas Warns of Escalation of Confrontation With Israel After Escaped Prisoners Recaptured
11:27 GMTCattle Gets 'Zapped' by Anti-Drone Tech During 'Mission Impossible' Filming in England, Media Says
11:23 GMTBill & Melinda Gates Foundation Inks $70M Deal With AI-Powered Firm Developing Antiviral Drugs