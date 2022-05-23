https://sputniknews.com/20220523/almost-70-republican-voters-believe-biden-should-be-impeached-after-november-midterms---poll-1095708291.html

Almost 70% Republican Voters Believe Biden Should Be Impeached After November Midterms - Poll

After almost a year and a half in office, Biden's ratings seem to continue to bottom out, reacting to his administration's failures on the foreign and domestic... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

If Republicans take control of the US House in the 2022 midterm elections, over two-thirds of Republican supporters believe President Joe Biden should be impeached, while the overall number of Americans who believe the same has reached one-third of the population.Acccording to a recent YouGov poll done for UMass Amherst, 68% of Republicans want Biden impeached by a GOP-controlled Congress. At the same time, just over a third of the poll's 1,000 respondents (34%) believe a GOP-controlled House should impeach Biden. Another 66% of conservatives want to see the president charged by Congress with treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors, as defined by the Constitution.The poll also found that when asked whether participants believe a Republican-controlled House will impeach Biden, 44% of respondents answered yes, while over half of Republicans (53%) said yes."The decision to impeach a president was once viewed as a last resort to reign in a president who pushed or broke through the boundaries of our laws, values and ethics," Tatishe Nteta, associate professor of political science at UMass Amherst and director of the poll, is quoted in a release as saying.The poll also indicated strong levels of enthusiasm for voting in the midterm elections, with Republican voters scoring slightly higher than Democrats.According to the findings, on a scale of 0-100, Republicans assessed themselves as 79 points excited about the midterm elections, while Democrats ranked themselves as 73 points excited. Independents, on the other hand, have an average rating of 47. The economy is by far the most important topic on voters' concerns, according to the poll. When it came to choosing a candidate for the midterm elections, almost one-third of all respondents (32%), nearly half of Republicans (45%), and more than a third of independents (37%) cited the economy as the most significant topic. Democrats, on the other hand, selected the economy (22%), climate change (20%), and abortion (18%) as their top issues moving into the November election.Former President Donald Trump was impeached twice, the second time for allegedly inciting the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Over 71% of Americans believe the events surrounding the tragedy were illegal, according to another recent poll.

